Meal prep containers & bags under Rs 1999 to cut down your hours of toil in the kitchen

Preparing meals ahead of its schedule is called meal prep. The hurry bury lifestyle of the millennials who don't mind skipping breakfasts and lunches for work has popularised meal prep. Meal prepping can lead to more nutritious meal choices over the long term as you cut down on junk foods and prefer cooked food. Here are meal prep containers and bags you need to take your food in hand or freeze it in your fridge for the next morning. This way on weekdays you can completely focus on work and save weekends for preparing your meal for the week ahead.

Glass Food Storage Containers

As we tend to keep our prepped meals in the fridge or the freezer, eco-friendly glass air-tight containers are recommended. These locked lids containers are lightweight and are also easy to clean after use. Made from high-quality borosilicate glass, they are also are microwave safe.

Price: Rs 1135

Buy Now

Airtight Jars

If you want to carry your smoothies or juices to work, it's better to keep them apart from your laptop bag or regular water bottle. Finding the right vessel for holding liquids can be a challenge but these transparent jars with airtight lids are perfect for all meal prep enthusiasts.

Price: Rs 427

Buy Now

Silicone Containers

These stackable silicone boxes come in various sizes, which can accommodate fully prepped meals, leftover salad dressings, dry pantry goods, and more. Its airtight covers make these great for the office, classroom, camping, road trips and more.

Price: Rs 899

Buy Now

Thermal Insulated Lunch Bag

This classy look bag is designed in such a way that it can accommodate your meal prep containers in an effortless manner. Besides, you could put your foods, snacks and fruits into the bag directly. It is made of tear water-resistant fabric and is easy and convenient to carry in your hands or hang on your arm like a purse.

Price: Rs 399

Buy Now

Oliveware Lunch Set

While the leak-proof airtight containers prevent moisture from damaging your cooked food, the bag ensures the longevity and portability of this product. It comes as a set of three containers and a bag that fits them all so precisely.

Price: Rs 603

Buy Now

Wooden Lid Containers

If you have a thing for the aesthetics of your containers, these glass meal prep boxes with wooden lids are just perfect. The see-through container allows you to spot what delicious meal is inside without opening the lid. The grooved lids ensure that your containers are perfectly stacked for convenient in-fridge or cupboard food storage.

Price: Rs 1139

Buy Now

Box & Bag Set

We absolutely love this chic looking bag that can also be worn as a sling bag which you can carry to your college or office with the glass meal prep containers that come along with it. The containers come in round, rectangle and square shapes.

Price: Rs 1139

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also Read: Ananya Panday’s yellow set from Rozie Corsets is the perfect style to ditch red this Valentine’s; Yay or Nay?