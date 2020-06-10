From Meen Biryani to Bai Biryani: THESE are the lesser known biryani recipes of India

Are you trying to cook a different style of biryani? Then go for the lesser-known ones. They have a different aroma and flavour with a distinct cooking method. So, here are the names of those lesser-known biryani dishes from different regions of India.

Biryani is the most popular and tastiest dish that people love to indulge in. This dish was first introduced to Indians by the Mughals and its name has been derived from the Persian word ‘Birian’, which means fried before cooking. Biryani is a method of cooking rice and meat together with some aromatic spices to get a distinct flavour from it.

Some of the most popular and common Biryani recipes are Nizami biryani, Awadhi biryani, Kolkata biryani, Ambur biryani, Bhatkali biryani, Dindigul biryani, etc. But have you heard about Bai biryani? Well, it’s a lesser-known biryani recipe and there are many like this which are not so famous but have a great taste. So, here are some lesser-known biryani recipes given right below.

Less popular and uncommon biryani recipes of India:

Ulavacharu biryani

This preparation was originated in Andhra Pradesh and is one of the most common dishes prepared in every Andhra household during occasions.

Bai biryani

It’s a Muslim style biryani popular in Tamil Nadu. Known as Bai earlier, this biryani gives a smoky flavour and can be made with broken rice as well.

Meen biryani

This is one of the most popular biryani recipes originated from the cuisine of Kerala. Inspired from the coastal flavours, this biryani is prepared with fish from where it got its name- Meen biryani.

Beary biryani

Beary biryani or Mangalorean biryani comes from the Muslim community of Dakshina Kannada. Natives of this region are called bearys. This biryani recipe has a mild flavour with a distinct aroma of fennel.

Also Read| 5 Best Biryani secret tips REVEALED by Chef

Share your comment ×