Mesmerizing places to visit in Cherrapunji for a refreshing experience

Cherrapunji, a picturesque town in Meghalaya, is prominent by the name of the wettest place in India as this spot witness rains almost every other day. This cloudy abode of India will captivate the tourists with its forests, natural caves, and a thriving range of flora and fauna. Right from taking chilled refreshing dives into the waterfalls and streams to enjoying a campfire and experiencing adrenaline rushes- this paradise on earth will provide you with a soothing vacation with its varied range of activities, rich traditional festivals and spectacular landscapes.

Here is the list of best tourist places to visit in Cherrapunji to wow you.

Seven Sister Falls

Got its name from the stunning views it brandishes, Seven sister falls can make you experience the seven segments of a river gracefully rolling down the Khasi limestone hills. With a mesmerizing backdrop of lush greens nearby a cloudy point, the view from this place will make you stunned by its beauty. Strolling around this heavenly place will unruffle you in every sense.

Double-decker living root bridges

Going in line with the name of the place, this bridge is formulated of the living roots of trees and looks quite spectacular. With a running flow of water below and the lush green trees over, the double-decker bridge is created by the locals to experience a soothing view. The trek to this place takes around 4000 steps but is worth every effort! As soon as you reach there soak your feet in the calming water and witness a natural fish spa to get rid of all the tiredness.

Mawsmai Cave

If you are a nature adorer with a fantasy of experiencing adrenaline rushes, then this absolutely bumpy and enormously narrow cave is the right place for you. Trekking in these caves requires steps of caution but the view inside is definitely worth all of the risks. The natural Stalactites, the natural fossils and the walls of limestone available in this place make it absolutely unique and different. Dripping water inside adds up to the experience. The cave's length is only 150 metres and it holds enough natural light so that the travellers can enjoy the magnificent world of caves.

Dawki

Dawki is a perfect place that provides the chilled crystal clear water to unfold a natural paradise in front of the eyes. The town is known as a prominent trading centre that is situated on the international border amidst Bangladesh and India. A British era bridge that is located over the river is the main speciality of this place. Boating on the sparkling water will leave you mesmerized. Besides boating, you can also experience a free stroll and stunning views on the bridge and relish local fish delicacies in the market.

Cherrapunji is a nature lover's paradise as it holds a wide variety of charming and truly incredible places to visit.

