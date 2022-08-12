Mesmerizing places you must add to your itinerary while on a trip to Mawlynnong

Do you ever yearn to visit a place that is decked in quaintness and offers untainted natural beauty? If yes, then Mawlynnong village in Meghalaya is a paradise that you should definitely head to! Recognized as God’s own garden, this is one of the cleanest places in India that is quipped far from the chaos of city lights. Whether you are a peace lover, adventure seeker, or just want to explore nature's beauty- Mawlynnong has everything on board that will make your vacay pacifying and refreshing. This mystic heaven of lush greenery provides you with a soothing vacation and picturesque ambiance at all the spots but for an enriching experience, here we compiled the list of treasurable places that you must visit while in Mawlynnong.

Sky Walk

A gorgeous standpoint, also known as Skywalk is situated 2 km away from Mawlynnong. Perched in the Khasi hills, another name of this place is Nohwet Viewpoint, which is an eco-friendly 85 feet high ladder-like structure that is fabricated from bamboo poles that are knotted to twigs of six trees with the help of jute and bamboo ropes. Not even a single metal or nail is used to construct the structure. Once you reach the top, you will witness the stunning vision of Bangladesh grasslands.

Dawki

Nestled at a distance of 30 km, Dawki is a perfect place that provides the chilled crystal clear water to unfold a natural paradise in front of the eyes. The town is known as a prominent trading center that is situated on the international border between Bangladesh and India. A British-era bridge that is located over the river is the main specialty of this place. Boating on the sparkling water will leave you mesmerized. Besides boating, you can also experience a free stroll and stunning views on the bridge and relish local fish delicacies in the market.

Mawlynnong waterfall

An exquisite Mawlynnong waterfall with sparkling water and a mesmerizing backdrop of lush greens shouldn’t be skipped when in Mawlynnong. The view from this place will make you stunned by its beauty. Strolling around this heavenly place will unruffle you in every sense. This untouched and clean location is a sight for sore eyes and the mesmerizing ambiance will calm your eyes and brain like nothing else.

Jingmaham Living Root Bridge

This living root bridge in Riwai holds the tag of UNESCO World Heritage Site and is located only 3kms away from the Mawlynnong. This 300-year-old man-made single-decker bridge is assembled crossways a stream by interlinking the roots of tree trunks. Over the years, the roots kept growing and turned out to be strengthened with stones, sticks, leaves, bamboo, and other items. The locals of the Mawlynnong have been protecting this bridge since this is the only way to cross the stream. 300 meters of the trek is necessary to reach the bridge but the effort is worth every step.

Mawlynnong is a nature lover's paradise as it holds a wide variety of charming and truly incredible places to visit.

