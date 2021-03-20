Michelin rated chef from NYC shares his signature Tandoori Chicken recipe

Tandoori chicken has always been a hot favorite with the Indian diaspora worldwide. However, the Tandoori chicken from the ovens of Michelin star restaurant Moti Mahal Delux in New York City by chef Gaurav Anand is said to be a class apart. Chef Anand himself is said to have considered the Moti Mahal franchise to learn this much-coveted recipe. Now, that sure tells us the specialty of this mouth-watering, juicy delight.

Mr. Anand was kind enough to share his signature recipe with @PinkvillaUSA. Do have a go at it and let us know if it worked for you!

Ingredients

1 tbsp Kashmiri chilli powder

1 tsp chaat masala

½ tsp black salt

4.5 oz mustard oil

1 oz white vinegar

2½ tsp tandoori masala

1 tbsp dried fenugreek leaves

3½ pound chicken or 2 Cornish hens

2 tbsp minced ginger and garlic

3 tbsp full-fat Greek yogurt

1 lemon

Equipment

Large cast iron pan or Dutch oven

Long metal skewers (oven proof)

Tip: If you do not have metal skewers or a cast iron pan, a large roasting pan with a metal rack fitted in will do. The key is to not have the chicken directly on the pan.

Preparation

Double marination:

Whisk the Kashmiri chili powder, chaat masala, black salt, two tablespoons of mustard oil, white vinegar, and one tablespoon of ginger and garlic paste together in a large bowl.

Rub this mixture all over the chicken(s), cover, and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

Whisk the Greek yogurt, the tandoori masala, dried fenugreek, the rest of the mustard oil, and ginger-garlic paste and salt together.

Coat the chicken in this batter and marinate for another three hours or overnight.

Roast:

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F.

Remove the chicken from the marinade and pierce one or two skewers all the way through.

Place the chicken, breast side up, with the skewers over a large cast-iron pan or deep dutch oven, such that the chicken does not touch the bottom of the pan.

Place the pan and chicken in the oven and cook for 12-14 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees F.

Finish:

Remove the chicken from the oven.

Before removing it from the skewers, baste with a mixture of melted butter (or oil) and fresh lemon juice until shiny and juicy.

Carefully remove the skewers, carve and baste again with the mixture before serving with a green chutney and side salad or roti of your choice.

For more recipes and news follow us @PinkvillaUSA

Also Read: Top NYC chef shares his signature Kale Pakoda recipe

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×