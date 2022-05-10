A mini-guide to exploring places in Kufri for a refreshing getaway

In the heart of the Himalayan ranges, 18 kilometres away from Shimla, there lies a small hill station name Kufri. This hidden gem of India is just the right place for all those people who want to escape from their hassles and city lights. The place is bestowed with natural beauty and offers tranquil and soothing surroundings to regain the inner calm that is often lost amid urban hustle-bustle. Right from mountains, gardens, and lakes- this untouched hill station will make your vacay quite memorable.

Here are the best places to explore in Kufri for a soothing getaway.

Fagu

Dripped in the beauty of lush greens, Fagu is a coveted place that comes under the must-explore spots in Kufri. What makes this place a blissful sojourn is the fog that covered the land and the beautiful cedars that you will find throughout. Usually covered in snow caping during the months of winter, this place provides a great space for all the skiing lovers out there. In addition to skiing, you can also go on a short trekking journey from Fagu to Chharabra, which is only 3 km to add up to your experience. Moreover, you can also enjoy short yak rides while in Kufri to soak yourself in the peace and breathtaking captures.

Tattapani River

Do you yearn for that crystal clear aquatic experience? If yes, then you can satisfy your long-standing desire here at Tattapani river. This place is just an hour away from Kufri and the freshwater streams it offers will spellbind you with its beauty! You can capture pictures here, experience a river rafting ride or you can dive deep into the hot water springs. It is said that a dip in this hot water spring is extremely beneficial for the skin. The charges of river rafting lie between Rs 1000-1500 and it usually covers a stretch of about 15km.

Kufri zoo

Visiting a hill station and not exploring wildlife is an incomplete trip in itself. To hook a halt from the city you can go and visit the Kufri zoo as it can take your eyes through a pleasing range of rich fauna right from pheasants, and patient kites, to snow leopards and the unusual antelopes. In addition to this, if you are a bird watcher or if you want to delight your ears with the happy sound of chirping, then this is one of the most amazing places to visit as it is home to plenty of birds. Watch the beauty of exquisite nature unfolding in this well-maintained zoo with an entry cost of Rs 25. The zoo is open from 10 am-6 pm.

Kufri fun world

Yet another thriller for all the adventuristic blood out there, Kufri fun world is one of its kind and gives an exceptional experience that too with a splendid view that is quite soothing in its very own way. Enjoy the fun rides while capturing the alluring view of lush greens and mountains. If you are travelling here with kids, then they will definitely have a ball time here. With the longest go-kart track, zip-lining, bungee jumping, sky swinging and delicious snacks- Kufri fun world is definitely a complete package of entertainment and adventure to spice up the day. Kufri fun world is open from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm.

Also Read: Travel Tuesday: 5 Romantic places to visit in India for a delightful honeymoon