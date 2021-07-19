Miso Soup: Make this famous Japanese dish at home in just 4 steps

Miso Soup is essentially made with ingredients including dashi broth and miso paste. You can add a variety of ingredients to give it a rich and complex flavour.

Miso soup is a popular Japanese soup that is typically made with ingredients such as miso paste (a Japanese food made by fermenting soybeans), dashi broth and a combination of different optional ingredients. This soup has a tangy and salty flavour. It usually has a savoury taste but can be slightly sweet at times.

Miso soup is extremely delicious and soul-satisfying as a dish. It is pretty simple and quick to make and can easily be made at home. So if you want to make this traditional Japanese soup at home, then follow the 4-step recipe given below.

Step 1

Take 250 ml of dashi broth and add it to a pan. Now you can add ingredients such as clams or root vegetables to your miso soup. Add these to the broth and bring it to a boil till the shells of the clams open.

Step 2

Now add ingredients such as mushrooms, leafy green vegetables and cook them on medium heat. Let the soup simmer for a few minutes.

Step 3

Next, add 1 ¼ tbsp of miso paste to the broth. Stir well to let the miso dissolve properly in the broth. If you are adding tofu to the soup, then make sure to add it after the miso to not break the tofu while mixing the miso.

Step 4

You can also add rehydrated wakame or seaweed to the soup to enhance its flavour. In the end, add ingredients that don’t require too much cooking such as green onions, leeks and blanched spinach. Mix well and serve the soup.

