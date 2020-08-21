From Modak to Varan Bhaat: 5 Delectable recipes to try this Ganesh Chaturthi

The festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi begin on August 22. People are geared up to celebrate the day in all its fervour despite the restrictions in place. Here are 5 lip-smacking recipes to make the day more enjoyable.

One of the much-awaited festivals, Ganesha Chaturthi, is finally here. This year, the festival commences on August 22 and end with visarjan on September 1. Since the day is just around the corner, preparations are in full swing. The festivities begin by installing Ganesha idol at homes and public pandals, then followed by aarti, bhog and more.

The day marks the birth of Lord Ganesha and is considered the most important day to celebrate the Lord. While Lord Ganesha is welcomed with great fervour every year, it will be a low-key affair this year. However, that shouldn’t stop you from making delicious recipes at home to welcome Lord Ganpati. Since it is celebrated with various sweets and savouries, we are sharing with you some delicious recipes.

Please find below some delicious recipes to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in all its splendour.

Modak

Made with coconut, jaggery wrapped in a rice flour shell, Modak is a quintessential recipe offered to Lord Ganesha as prasad. The celebrations will be incomplete without offering this sweet dumpling to the Lord.

Kaju Kothimbir Vadi

A popular Maharashtrian snack you can munch with your evening chai, this is a delicious savoury crisp snack is made with gram flour, coriander leaves and spices, and deep fried to perfection.

Varan Bhaat

A simple, traditional Maharashtrian dish made on festivals and special occasion, and what’s better than the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi to prepare the mouth-watering dish.

Shrikhand

Made with hung curd and powdered sugar, Shrikhand is a must-have popular Indian sweet dish you can prepare on this auspicious day.

Coconut Ladoo

Prepared with simple ingredients, coconut ladoo is one you must make on this special occasion.

