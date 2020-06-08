Monsoon Cravings: Try THESE 5 quick and easy monsoon special recipes

With the season of monsoon, our cravings for indulgent foods have also started now. Are you looking for some yummy and easy monsoon special dishes? Then read on.

As soon as the month of June starts, we eagerly wait for the rainy season to commence. The scorching weather getting cooled off, the smell of soil, lush greenery and rain-drenched landscapes leave us enchanted. We also start craving yummy and fried foods which we hardly enjoy during summers. Bhajias and hot cup of tea remain our constant friend as we enjoy the weather. Most of us love to have corn on the cobs as we enjoy the splashes of rain.

Many like to enjoy pakoras and cutting chai at their favorite joints or tapri. But unfortunately, due to COVID-19 times, we are restricted to just homes and going out now means only for essentials. But who said you cannot enjoy the weather at home? Are you looking for Monsoon delicacies? Then you are in the right place. Today we have listed out some quick and easy recipes that you can prepare with easily available ingredients. Read on to know more.

1. Potato Cheese Balls

This is one of the easiest and yummiest snacks you can prepare when it's pouring. Enjoy this dish with a piping hot cuppa of tea. For the same, you need boiled potatoes, garlic, green chillies, black pepper powder, bread crumbs, cheese and oil. That's it! Check out the video to know more.

2. Maggi Ke Pakode

As soon as the first rains hit our window sill, we start craving for pakoras (Indian fritters) and garma garam chai. If you have already prepared Kanda and other popular Bhajias then you can try this new type of fritters made from our all-time favorite Maggi. For the recipe, you need Maggi packet, besan, suji, veggies and some common masalas. Check out the video to know the detailed recipe.

3. French Fries

Curious about how to make perfect french fries? Then follow this guide by none other than Sanjeev Kapoor. You can enjoy fries with any dip or all-time fav Ketchup sauce. Speaking of ingredients, you need large potatoes, oil, zip lock freezer bags and salt. Check out the recipe's step by step guide.

4. Poha Cutlets

Looking for something more indulgent and which can be prepared with easily available ingredients? Then we have got you covered. To prepare this dish, you need poha aka beaten rice, boiled potatoes, veggies, common masalas, cornstarch, maida and bread crumbs. Follow this mentioned video to know more.

5. Bhaji Platter- 1 Batter and 6 Bhajias

What can be better than a full plate of super hot assorted Bhajias. The video includes recipes of Mirchi Bhajia, Banana Podi, Potato Bhaji, Bread Pakora, Paneer Pakora and Cauliflower Pakora. You can choose and create your platter as per choice. Follow the video to know all the steps.

Which one are you preparing today? Let us know in the comment section below.

