Monsoon mocktail recipes to hydrate yourself and take the rainy blues away

As the summers are fast receding and the monsoons are almost upon us, most states are experiencing a humid heat. It becomes necessary to hydrate yourselves sufficiently to avoid heatstroke and dehydration or extreme fatigue. In the interest of making hydration a fun experience, we bring you recipes to monsoon mocktails by Jaideep Singh Anand, founder of Tamasha.

1. Three to tango

Orange chunks-3/4

Mint leaves-5/6

Orange juice-120mls

Cranberry juice-60mls

Method-build up

Garnish-mint sprigs

Method:

In a bowl, put 3/4 orange chunks and 5/6 mint leaves then muddle.

Then add 3-4 ice cubes and top it with 120mls of orange juice and 15mls lemon juice and peach syrup.

Make a layer with 60mls of cranberry juice then garnish with mint sprigs and the mocktail is ready to serve.

2. Cucumber cooler

Cucumber chunks-2/3

Cucumber syrup-10mls

Cold water-60mls

Lemon juice-15mls

Ginger ale-top up

Method-shaken

Garnish-cucumber slice

Method

In a shaker put 3/4 slices of cucumber, muddle it well, and put 5/6 ice cubes in it.

Add 15mls lemon juice,10mls cucumber syrup, and add 60mls of chilled water and shake it well in the shaker.

Later on, double strain into a high bowl glass, top it up with ginger ale, and garnish with a cucumber slice. Now, the mocktail is ready to serve.

3. Xing xing

Apple chunks-2/3

Cardamom-10/15

Apple juice-60mls

Ginger ale syrup-15mls

Ginger ale-top up

Method-shaken

Garnish-apple slices

Method:

In a shaker put 3/4 apple slices and add 10/15 cardamoms to muddle it well.

Add 60mls of apple juice, 15mls ginger ale syrup with 5/6 ice cubes then shake it well

Double strain into a high bowl glass, top it up with ginger ale and garnish with apple slices and it’s ready to serve.

4. Peach ice tea

Lemon juice-30mls

Peach syrup-30mls

Tea decoction-150mls

Method-shaken

Garnish-orange slice

Method:

In a shaker put 5/6 ice cubes, peach syrup, lemon juice, and 150mls of tea decoration.

Shake it well and double strain into a highball glass garnish with an orange slice and the mocktail is ready to serve.

Also Read: From Turkish Chicken pudding to Chocolate bacon, cook these dessert recipes laced with meat