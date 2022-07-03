Monsoon mocktail recipes to hydrate yourself and take the rainy blues away
It becomes necessary to hydrate yourselves to avoid heatstroke and dehydration or extreme fatigue.
As the summers are fast receding and the monsoons are almost upon us, most states are experiencing a humid heat. It becomes necessary to hydrate yourselves sufficiently to avoid heatstroke and dehydration or extreme fatigue. In the interest of making hydration a fun experience, we bring you recipes to monsoon mocktails by Jaideep Singh Anand, founder of Tamasha.
1. Three to tango
Orange chunks-3/4
Mint leaves-5/6
Orange juice-120mls
Cranberry juice-60mls
Method-build up
Garnish-mint sprigs
Method:
In a bowl, put 3/4 orange chunks and 5/6 mint leaves then muddle.
Then add 3-4 ice cubes and top it with 120mls of orange juice and 15mls lemon juice and peach syrup.
Make a layer with 60mls of cranberry juice then garnish with mint sprigs and the mocktail is ready to serve.
2. Cucumber cooler
Cucumber chunks-2/3
Cucumber syrup-10mls
Cold water-60mls
Lemon juice-15mls
Ginger ale-top up
Method-shaken
Garnish-cucumber slice
Method
In a shaker put 3/4 slices of cucumber, muddle it well, and put 5/6 ice cubes in it.
Add 15mls lemon juice,10mls cucumber syrup, and add 60mls of chilled water and shake it well in the shaker.
Later on, double strain into a high bowl glass, top it up with ginger ale, and garnish with a cucumber slice. Now, the mocktail is ready to serve.
3. Xing xing
Apple chunks-2/3
Cardamom-10/15
Apple juice-60mls
Ginger ale syrup-15mls
Ginger ale-top up
Method-shaken
Garnish-apple slices
Method:
In a shaker put 3/4 apple slices and add 10/15 cardamoms to muddle it well.
Add 60mls of apple juice, 15mls ginger ale syrup with 5/6 ice cubes then shake it well
Double strain into a high bowl glass, top it up with ginger ale and garnish with apple slices and it’s ready to serve.
4. Peach ice tea
Lemon juice-30mls
Peach syrup-30mls
Tea decoction-150mls
Method-shaken
Garnish-orange slice
Method:
In a shaker put 5/6 ice cubes, peach syrup, lemon juice, and 150mls of tea decoration.
Shake it well and double strain into a highball glass garnish with an orange slice and the mocktail is ready to serve.
Also Read: From Turkish Chicken pudding to Chocolate bacon, cook these dessert recipes laced with meat