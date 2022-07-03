Monsoon mocktail recipes to hydrate yourself and take the rainy blues away

It becomes necessary to hydrate yourselves to avoid heatstroke and dehydration or extreme fatigue.

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Jul 03, 2022 06:28 PM IST  |  3.9K
Monsoon mocktail recipes
Monsoon mocktail recipes
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

As the summers are fast receding and the monsoons are almost upon us, most states are experiencing a humid heat. It becomes necessary to hydrate yourselves sufficiently to avoid heatstroke and dehydration or extreme fatigue. In the interest of making hydration a fun experience, we bring you recipes to monsoon mocktails by Jaideep Singh Anand, founder of Tamasha.

1. Three to tango

Orange chunks-3/4

Mint leaves-5/6

Orange juice-120mls

Cranberry juice-60mls

Method-build up

Garnish-mint sprigs

three to tango

Method:

In a bowl, put 3/4 orange chunks and 5/6 mint leaves then muddle.

Then add 3-4 ice cubes and top it with 120mls of orange juice and 15mls lemon juice and peach syrup.

Make a layer with 60mls of cranberry juice then garnish with mint sprigs and the mocktail is ready to serve.

2. Cucumber cooler

Cucumber chunks-2/3

Cucumber syrup-10mls

Cold water-60mls

Lemon juice-15mls

Ginger ale-top up

Method-shaken

Garnish-cucumber slice

monsoon mocktail recipe

Method

In a shaker put 3/4 slices of cucumber, muddle it well, and put 5/6 ice cubes in it.

Add 15mls lemon juice,10mls cucumber syrup, and add 60mls of chilled water and shake it well in the shaker.

Later on, double strain into a high bowl glass, top it up with ginger ale, and garnish with a cucumber slice. Now, the mocktail is ready to serve.

3. Xing xing

Apple chunks-2/3

Cardamom-10/15

Apple juice-60mls

Ginger ale syrup-15mls

Ginger ale-top up

Method-shaken

Garnish-apple slices

xing xing drink

Method:

In a shaker put 3/4 apple slices and add 10/15 cardamoms to muddle it well.

Add 60mls of apple juice, 15mls ginger ale syrup with 5/6 ice cubes then shake it well

Double strain into a high bowl glass, top it up with ginger ale and garnish with apple slices and it’s ready to serve.

4. Peach ice tea

Lemon juice-30mls

Peach syrup-30mls

Tea decoction-150mls

Method-shaken

Garnish-orange slice

peach iced tea

Method:

In a shaker put 5/6 ice cubes, peach syrup, lemon juice, and 150mls of tea decoration.

Shake it well and double strain into a highball glass garnish with an orange slice and the mocktail is ready to serve.

Also Read: From Turkish Chicken pudding to Chocolate bacon, cook these dessert recipes laced with meat

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!