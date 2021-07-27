Check out this easy recipe to make delicious Dal Tadka at home this monsoon season

Dal Tadka is a quintessentially Indian dish that is made with different kinds of lentils cooked in Indian spices such as turmeric powder, garam masala, red chilli powder, etc. It is a wholesome, homely and comforting dish that is flavourful and absolutely delicious. This dal is perfect with plain Basmati rice or a hot fluffy chapati, paratha or naan bread.

So this monsoon season, make this delectable dish at home by following the recipe shared by ​​Dipna Anand who is the owner of and a cookery school trainer at Brilliant Restaurant and is also a food consultant, chef lecturer and author.

Ingredients:

• 160g moong dal (yellow split gram)

• 160g masoor dal (red lentil)

• 1400ml water

• 1 ¾ tsp salt

• 2 ¼ tsp turmeric

• 6 tbsp ghee, melted

• 1 ½ tsp cumin seeds

• 1 medium onion, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp ginger and garlic paste

• 1 finger green chilli, finely chopped

• 2 medium tomatoes, finely diced

• ¾ tsp red chilli powder

• 1 ½ tbsp fresh chopped coriander, save some for garnish

• ¾ tbsp dried fenugreek leaves, crushed

• 1 ¼ tsp garam masala

• 1 tsp vegetable oil, to drizzle/swirl over, garnish, optional

Method:

1. Wash and soak both the masoor and moong lentils for 25-30 minutes and then strain.

2. Boil 1400ml of water, once it comes to a boil, add the strained dals followed by 1 tsp turmeric and ¾ tsp salt.

3. Boil the dal with the lid on to start with for 4-5 minutes.

4. Remove the lid and continue to boil, mixing occasionally on medium heat for another 15-20 minutes.

5. Make the tadka in the meanwhile by heating up the ghee in a sauté pan or saucepan.

6. Once the ghee is hot add cumin seeds and let them sizzle before adding finely chopped onions.

7. Cook the onions for 3-4 minutes on high heat until they are brown and caramelised.

8. Add green chilli and ginger and garlic paste, sauté for 30 seconds before adding in the tomatoes.

9. Add red chilli powder, 1 ¼ tsp of turmeric and 1tsp salt and cook the tadka sauce for 3-5 minutes until the ghee starts to seep out of the edges of the sauce and sizzle.

10. Take the tadka off the heat and wait for the lentils to cook completely until they are soft.

11. Once the lentils are cooked, add the tadka to the dal (add more water at this stage if required), adjust seasoning.

12. Add finishing touches of fresh coriander, dried fenugreek leaves and garam masala, cook for a final minute or so and remove from the heat.

13. Garnish with a drizzle of vegetable oil and a handful of fresh coriander leaves and relish.

