Monsoon special salads to treat your palates this rainy season

Monsoon is a time of fun right from jumping in water puddles to having a nice warm beverage during that one too many chillier days. However, monsoons are also known for their negative effect on green leafy vegetables such as infestation. This causes most people to avoid having salads on monsoons, but that is not how it has to be. So, here are some delicious salad recipes by Sunny Kalra, Founder, Love For Salads, that will not only make monsoons more fun but also give your palate a delicious outburst of flavours.

Watermelon, Feta And Cucumber Salad

Who doesn’t love watermelon? But have you tried it with some delicious feta and crispy cucumber pieces? This salad is upper easy to make using some chopped watermelon, cucumber, mint, honey, olive oil and feta for dressing. The watermelon restores and hydrates your body while also being a great catalyst in the digestion process.

Olive and Pepper Salad

Olives have a distinct taste that can amp up basically any dish from pizzas to the salad. Cut some bell peppers, and add some black and green olives into the same bowl. Add some diced cucumber for its cooling effect, dress this with some garlic-infused olive oil and salt to taste. Isn’t that just a breeze? Olives are bursting with healthy fat and are also rich in antioxidants to keep your body toxin-free from within.

Corn Salad

Corn is usually found during winters which make this salad perfectly seasonal for the monsoons. Get some fresh corn kernels and boil them slightly. Add some lemon juice, freshly diced tomatoes, cucumbers and salt and pepper to taste. Corn helps in aiding digestion due to its fibrous nature. It also has a variety of B vitamins, as well as potassium. This supports healthy blood pressure, heart function, muscle contractions, prevents muscle cramps, and more.

Tomato Peach and Goat Cheese Salad

If refreshing salads that boost your immunity and have a rich level of Vitamin C are your go-to, then this salad fits the bill just perfectly. Peaches bring in the sweetness and texture, while tomato adds a slight tang to the concoction. Add in some diced red onion, olives, jalapenos and mint leaves to balance out the taste. Make a fine paste of olive oil, jalapeno, mint leaves, lemon juice, salt, and mustard powder in the mixer and add this on top you’re your peach, tomatoes and olives and enjoy!

Also Read: How much caffeine is in a cup of coffee?