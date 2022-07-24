Monsoon Update: 5 Indian vacation spots you shouldn’t travelling to during this season

With blazing heat and a humid atmosphere- India stands true amongst the most tropical countries in the world. Therefore, we all eagerly wait for the season of monsoon so that we can travel with a sigh of relief. Though escaping to lush hotspots during monsoon is much awaited, places with heavy downpours, landslides, waterlogging and extreme floods should be avoided to safeguard yourself from any kind of chaos. Here we bring you a list of 5 places which you should avoid travelling to during rains as they become extremely unsafe during this season.

Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand is one of the most preferred spots when it comes to vacation. No matter how soothing its edges are and how refreshing this place is, varied regions of Uttarakhand always stay under red alert during the rains. The state comes under the list of most-flood-affected areas and landslides, floods, and cloudbursts are quite common in this place.

Cherrapunji

Cherrapunji, a picturesque town in Meghalaya, is prominent by the name of the wettest place in India as this spot witness rains almost every other day. This cloudy abode of India will captivate the tourists with its forests, natural caves, and a thriving range of flora and fauna. But say a big no to this spot during monsoon because the intensity and frequency of the rain pouring increases during the monsoon which can make the roads and places chaotic and full of hassles.

Kerala

Blessed with beautiful backwaters, unparalleled natural beauty and varied holy temples, Kerala is a much considered Indian place for vacation. But Kerala during monsoon is a big no-no since the place suffers from heavy rain and experiences floods almost every monsoon. Moreover, sometimes the condition gets worse and the roads get blocked and even make it extremely difficult to walk.

Sikkim

Though the beauty of Sikkim captivates everyone but visiting this place during monsoon comes with its own struggle. This north-eastern state suffers from terrible roads, water shortage and landslides just like any other mountain range and therefore it's best to cut down this place from your vacation list.

Darjeeling

Well, who does not adore the beauty of Darjeeling? Almost everyone! But during the season of rain, the place goes through severe blockades which definitely hinder your fun. High traffic, landslides, blocked routes and foggy weather are enough to cross off this spot from your vacation list.

It is said that it's better to be safe than sorry! Put a cross on these above-mentioned places during the rainy season for happy vacations.

