Moringa: 5 Reasons to consume the leaf of THIS plant to keep chronic diseases at bay

Moringa is a plant which is a powerhouse of many health benefits. Here, 5 of them are mentioned to help people stay safe from chronic diseases.

Moringa oleifera or drumstick tree is a plant that is loaded with antioxidants and bioactive plant compounds. This plant has many medicinal properties along with anti-fungal, anti-viral, anti-depressant and anti-inflammatory properties. There are many reasons why you should include this plan to your daily diet. Some of them have been mentioned below.

Nutritious

Moringa is a native plant of India. This is highly nutritious that contains Protein, Vitamin B6, Vitamin C, Iron, Riboflavin, Vitamin A, Magnesium, etc. So, when you are having moringa, you are provided with all these nutrients.

Rich in oxidants

Anti-oxidants keep you safe from the free radical damage. Moringa is loaded with antioxidants which reduce the risk of any chronic diseases reducing the free radical damage.

Blood Sugar Levels

Moringa keeps your blood sugar level in a healthy limit reducing the chances of diabetes. That is why moringa is highly beneficial for diabetics to regulate their blood sugar level. However, this factor is mostly based on animal studies. More researches are needed on humans for this pointer.

Reduces inflammation

Inflammation is the natural response of the body which is a protective mechanism. But it may be harmful if occurs for a longer period of time. So, moringa effectively regulates your high blood sugar levels.

Heart diseases

High cholesterol level is linked to having heart diseases. Bur regular consumption of moringa can regulate your cholesterol level thus reducing your risk of cardiovascular diseases.

How to have moringa?

Moringa powder is available in the market. You can have it with water after lunch or dinner. You can also have it in your tea or smoothie. Moringa can also be added to raw foods or salads for consumption.

