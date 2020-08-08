  1. Home
Moroccan Cuisine: 5 Moroccan dishes you must try once

Are you a self-proclaimed foodie? If s, then you need to try these delicious Moroccan dishes.
Nothing’s more comforting than flavoursome, succulent delights. With so many scrumptious options around, it can be difficult to pick your favourite. Today, we are sharing with you yet another International cuisine recipes that you must try if you haven’t already. So, let’s talk Moroccan food! You should know that Morocco is heaven for food lovers. It ranks high on the list of the world’s best cuisines and is well worth exploring. 

Rich in flavours and incredible variety, Moroccan cuisine is one that will not disappoint you. Plus, the cultural diversity in Morocco contributes to the richness of its remarkable cuisine. It is typically a mix of Arabic, Andalusian, Berber and Mediterranean cuisines with a slight European and Subsaharan influence. And no Moroccan dish is complete with spices. There are so many delicious recipes that it is impossible to squeeze them all in one article, so we are sharing with only a few to get you started. 

Without wasting any time, let’s check out the Moroccan dishes you must try at least once in your life. 

Couscous 

Couscous is one of the most popular Moroccan dishes prepared weekly in many Moroccan homes. It is a fine wheat pasta traditionally rolled by hand. It is steamed over a stew of lamb, beef or chicken along with a variety of vegetables. 

Harira 

While various kinds of soups are prepared in Moroccan homes and restaurants, this one is loved the most among the crowd. It is a Moroccan lentil soup typically made with tomato, lentils and chickpeas and usually served as a starter.

Bastilla 

Both savoury and sweet, this dish is a speciality from Fes. Layers of paper-thin pastry coddle a blend of meat and spices like cinnamon and saffron. It is prepared on grand dinner parties and wedding ceremonies. 

Tagine 

Moroccan tagine gets its name from the special earthenware pot in which it is cooked. One of the most popular tagines contains chicken and lemon. It is traditionally cooked over coals with added herbs, spices, dried fruit and olive oil. 

R’fissa 

A traditional Moroccan dish with Arabic roots, it is made from lentils, chicken, fenugreek seeds and mixed spices. It is rich in flavour and texture, and the ultimate comfort food. 

