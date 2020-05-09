Mother's Day 2020: Check out THESE healthy recipes to prepare for your mommy

Mother's Day 2020: Want to prepare something healthy and delicious for your mommy tomorrow? Check out these recipes.

Mother's Day is observed every year on the second Sunday of May. And this year the special day will be celebrated on May 10. On this day, kids shower their mom with kids, fun activities, lunch or dinner dates, etc. However, due to lockdown, we won't be able to celebrate the day like we must have planned and in a grand way. But some fun things and small but special gifts we can still think of and do for our beloved mothers.

If you are planning to prepare a dish and that too a healthy one but need some ideas then we have got you covered. We have asked Nutritionist Jinal Savla, founder & owner of Healthy Palate, Mr. Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach- Integrative Medicine and Aditi Handa, Chief Baker and Co-founder of The Baker's Dozen to share their healthy recipes that you can prepare tomorrow. Let us know in the comment section if you are preparing any of the recipes and what gift you have planned for your mommy.

1. Dal Baati

By Mr. Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach- Integrative Medicine

Ingredients:

¼ cup tuvar dal.

1 tbsp urad dal.

1/4 cup green moong dal.

1/4 cup chana dal.

1/2 tablespoon A2 ghee.

1/4 teaspoon garam masala powder

1/2 teaspoon red chilli powder

1/8 teaspoon turmeric

1/4 teaspoon coriander powder

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

Pink salt – to taste

1/2 tablespoon coriander leaves

1/4-inch ginger

1/4 teaspoon cumin seeds

1/4 teaspoon mustard seeds

2 cup water

For Dough:

1 cup jowar flour

1/2 tablespoon powdered poha (flattened rice)

2 tbsp state /rice/ banana flour

1 tablespoon A2 cow ghee.

1/2 tsp ajwain.

1 pinch salt.

Method:

1. To prepare the baatis, take a bowl and add jowar flour with poha, state, salt, ajwain, and ghee.

2. Use your hands to knead a very stiff dough with warm water.

3. Shape the dough in the size of a small ball.

4. In the meantime, you can heat a gas tandoor and let the dough balls roast on low heat for some time.

5. Once they turn slightly brown, turn off the gas.

6. Then break open from the top and pour some ghee on the halves.

For dal:

1. Wash all the overnight soaked dals together add 1 cup water and a pinch of turmeric.

2. Pressure cook the dals till 3 whistles. Let the cooker time to cool and take away the dal.

3. Put ghee in a pan over medium flame, add the cumin and coriander seeds.

4. Once they splutter, add ginger.

5. Add the paste of spice powders, fry for a minute, and add the cooked dal.

6. Then add the remaining water and stir well.

7. Bring it to a boil.

8. To get that extra punch, add lemon juice in it, check, and add salt if required.

9. Garnish with chopped coriander.

10. Serve hot with freshly prepared baatis and serve it hot with daal add a dollop of ghee and relish.

Tips

You can bake the Baati too:

1. Place all the baati on a baking sheet and brush them with ghee using a pastry brush.

2. Bake at 375 F degrees for 15-18 minutes or till the bottom surface turns light golden brown in colour.

3. Then take out of the oven, flip all the baati and bake again for 15-18 minutes from the other side till done.

2. Banana Bread

By Aditi Handa - Chief Baker and Co-founder of The Baker's Dozen

Ingredients:

Flour - 110 gms

Powdered Sugar - 100 gms

Butter - 50 gms

Eggs - 45 gms

Baking Powder - 2 gms

Salt - 2 gms

Bananas - 140 gms

Method:

Cream butter and sugar using a whisk until double in volume and light in color

Add bananas and whisk until light and airy

Add eggs and whisk until double in volume

Add flour, baking powder, and salt

Pour into mold and bake at 180 C for 30-40 mins

Cool and enjoy with your family

3. Jowar muffins

Nutritionist Jinal Savla, founder & owner of Healthy Palate

Ingredients:

Dates - 40

Milk - 1 cup

Jowar - 1 cup

Whole wheat flour- ½ cup

Baking soda - 2/3 teaspoon

Oil - 2/3 cup

Cashew Nuts –5-6

Black Raisins - 4-5

Method:

Deseed the dates and chop them.

Soak the chopped dates in a cup of warm milk for 3 to 4 hours.

Sieve Wheat Flour, jowar and baking soda, keep aside.

Mix the date-milk mix and flour mix together evenly to prepare the cake batter.

Now in that paste add oil and mix well. After that fold, sifted flour into the mixture. Keep your muffin moulds ready using cake liners. Place batter in each mould (fill 3/4th of the mould).

Place cashew nuts and black raisins on top.

Preheat oven in the baking mode for 180 degrees C for 10 minutes.

Keep the batter filled moulds inside the oven and bake for 15 minutes at 180 degrees C.

Insert a toothpick, if it does not come out clean bake for another 5 minutes.

