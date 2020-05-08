Mother's Day 2020: Prepare THESE easy savoury and sweet dishes for your mom amid lockdown

Mother's Day 2020: The list includes some savoury dishes and sweet dishes that you can prepare amid lockdown.

Mother's day is just two days away and due to lockdown the celebrations will be quite different this year, however, you can still make your mom feel special by cooking something for her. Preparing a dish right from scratch without her help will surely make her feel happy and will be a pleasant surprise fr her especially if you hardly cook. The lockdown has led to an increase in household chores so on this day, you can ask mom to take a break and you and your sibling can take over the chores.

In fact, you should help her out every day. Coming back to special dishes for the special occasion, today we are sharing some easy dishes which even a beginner can prepare. The list includes some savoury dishes and some sweet ones. Let us know in the comment section if you are preparing anything from the list or anything else you will be baking or cooking for your mom. Meanwhile, if you have not thought of anything, browse my compilation for some ideas.

Savoury dishes

1. Potato lollipops

This particular dish is super simple to prepare as you need basic easily available ingredients. Check out the video to know the method.

2. Yellow khaman Dhokla

This dish is not only delicious but also healthy. You just need a few minutes to rustle it up.

3. Bread pizza

If you cannot have traditional pizza, then try for this hack and go for bread pizza which you can prepare in snap's time.

4. White pasta

Who doesn't like pasta? Treat your mother with this Italian recipe on Mother's Day. Don't worry, it is not difficult to prepare at all. Follow the video for step by step guide.

Sweet dishes

5. Chocolate banana ice cream

If you are thinking it is a very elaborate process to prepare the ice cream then you are wrong. For this ice cream, you need just 5 minutes.

6. 3 ingredient cake

Thanks to this home chef, who has been sharing som easy and lockdown friendly recipes including no egg, no oven and no maida based cake. Can't believe it? Check out this video.

7. Jalebi

For this easy peasy Jalebi recipe, you need basics such as maida, sugar, water, curd, rice flour, food color or turmeric and cooking soda among others.

8. Bread Gulab Jamun

Bread Gulab Jamun is now the current talk of the town amid lockdown. Speaking of the ingredients, you just need some white bread slices, milk, sugar, cardamom and dry fruits.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×