Mother's Day 2021: Fun recipes to experiment with and create to pamper your mother on her special day

Here are some simple pick-me-ups to prepare for your mother this Mother's Day!

Moms should be celebrated every day of the year, Mother's Day is a special opportunity to show her a little extra love. Perk up Mom's morning with a delicious cup of coffee & cakes—no trip to the coffee shop needed if you try my simple steps and show your barista and baking skills at home.

Saffron Latte

If she loves a latte, adding a few threads of Kashmiri Kesar the world's most expensive spice adds a subtle sweetness and heady aroma that she's sure to adore.

The subtle sweetness and earthy flavour of saffron pairs beautifully with this creamy espresso-based latte.

Ingredients

3/4 cup whole milk

3 to 4 saffron threads, crushed

30ml espresso

Directions

In a small saucepan, heat milk and saffron over medium-low until hot and just bubbling around edges, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk until thick and foamy.

Pour espresso into a mug, top with saffron milk, and serve.

If you don't have espresso at home, you can try with 40ml decoction of Il Matino Vivace brewed in a filter.

Espresso Lemonade

Espresso served with a bit of lemon peel and fizzy soda. It tastes bright and full-bodied fizzy blends lemon soda with a cool shot.

Perfect summer drink with an extra dose of caffeine.

Ingredients

150ml club soda

60ml cold espresso

1 or 2 lemon wheels

6-8 ice cubes

Sugar syrup as per your taste

Directions

In a glass take 6-8 ice cubes.

Pour lemon soda over ice and top with espresso add sugar syrup if you want. Stir, add a lemon wheel (or two) and enjoy.

Instead of espresso, you can use Qualita Rossa brewed in Moka Pot.

Coldbrew Iced Latte

Coldbrew latte can quickly evolve from summer indulgence to expensive habit. Try our speedy & easy at-home version. This coffee is my moms favourite; smooth, delicious and refreshing.

Ingredients

Cold-brew coffee concentrate

1/2 cup skim milk

1 teaspoon jaggery sugar

Directions

Make ice cubes from one part cold-brew coffee concentrate and two parts water (to keep your drink from getting diluted).

Fill a cocktail shaker/ protein shaker with plain ice; add skim milk and sugar.

Vigorously shake until foamy. (The sugar makes the milk thick and frothy -- you'll be amazed at how well this works.)

Put the coffee ice cubes in a glass; add 1/4 cup cold-brew coffee concentrate.

Strain foamed milk on top, and relish every sip.

Classic Mocha with Mint

Coffee + chocolate + mint + whipped cream = this ultimate mocha coffee recipe for your mom if she loves chocolate.

Ingredients

40 coffee (Moka pot/ espresso/ filter)

1 cup whipping cream

2 teaspoons mint syrup

2 teaspoons chocolate syrup

1 sprig mint, for garnish

Directions

While the coffee is brewing, whip up the whipped cream to soft peaks, add 1 teaspoon of mint syrup.

Once the coffee has finished, mix in 2 teaspoons of chocolate syrup and 1 teaspoon of mint syrup. Top the coffee with the mint whipped cream and a sprig of mint before serving.

You can garnish with some extra chocolate chunks.

Coffee Mocha Pudding Cake

This is a great dessert for your mom with hot or cold coffee, easy to make, and pudding cake turns out moisture and tasty.

Ingredients

1cup all-purpose flour (maida)

¼cup sugar

⅓cup cocoa powder unsweetened

1 ½teaspoons baking powder

½teaspoon salt

1large eggs

½cup milk

low-fat, or soy milk

1 tablespoon butter, unsalted melted

1 tablespoon butter

2teaspoons vanilla essence

½cupchocolate chips (semi-sweet)

1 ¼cups coffee hot and brewed

½cup brown sugar

¼ cup walnuts chopped, toasted

powdered sugar for dusting, optional

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Use 1 tablespoon of butter to grease the baking pan.

Whisk all-purpose flour, whole wheat flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder and salt in a large bowl.

Whisk egg, milk, oil and vanilla in a medium bowl.

Then add to the dry mixture, stir with a rubber spatula until just combined.

Fold in chocolate chips. Spread evenly the batter into the prepared baking dish.

Mix hot coffee and brown sugar in the measuring cup or a bowl and pour over the top of the batter.

Sprinkle with nuts. (It may look a little bit strange now, don't worry. During baking, cake forms on top and sauce is underneath.)

Bake the pudding cake until the top springs back when touched lightly, 35 minutes.

Let cool for at least 10 minutes. Dust with confectioners' sugar if desired and serve warm.

Coffee Kahlúa Brownies

Kona Coffee Kahlúa Brownies are rich, delicious, exotic and simply over the top! These super chocolaty treats have a combination of a fudge-like and cake-like texture with coffee in every bite!

Ingredients

8 ounces unsweetened chocolate, roughly chopped

1 cup plus 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

5 large eggs

2 tablespoons finely ground coffee

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract/ essence

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 1/4 cups granulated sugar

1 2/3 cup all-purpose flour (maida)

2/3 cup hot coffee, strong brewed

1/4 cup Kahlúa (Kahlúa is a coffee-flavoured liquor, and when it’s added to a recipe with chocolate and coffee, it intensifies flavours)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Use 1 tablespoon of butter to grease the baking pan.

Melt the chocolate and butter together in a heavy-bottomed saucepan, over low heat. Stir occasionally and heat until the chocolate and butter are completely melted together. Remove from the heat, and set aside to cool to room temperature.

In a large bowl, use an electric mixer to beat the eggs with the sugar, coffee grounds, vanilla, and salt at high speed for 5 minutes. Then at a low speed, add the cooled chocolate mixture and beat only until mixed. Now add the flour and again beat only until mixed.

In a small bowl, combine the hot coffee with the Kahlúa, and then pour the mixture into the batter. Mix to blend.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and place it in the preheated 350 degrees F oven. Bake just until the edges look solid and there is little to no movement in the centre when you gently jiggle the pan, about 35 minutes.

Let the brownies cool at least to room temperature before cutting and/or serving.

About the author: Abdul Sahid Khan, Head Trainer, Lavazza India.

ALSO READ: Hello Therapist: I want to marry but don't want an arranged setup as I've seen parents struggle; Please help

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×