Mouth-watering recipes to chilled soups that are best had in summers

Most of us may wait for freezing winters to make a batch of fresh pumpkin soup or perhaps devour French onion soup. After all, one presumes that summers offer little opportunity to make soups a part of your meals due to the soaring temperatures. However, this isn’t necessarily true for there a wide range of chilled soups that are best had on a warm summer night. From the Polish favorite Holodnik to chilled peach soup, check out these recipes to 5 delightful cold soups!

Spicy Tomato and Watermelon Gazpacho

A Gazpacho is traditionally served cold and hence the tomato rich soup offers refreshing respite. However, this recipe to spicy tomato and watermelon Gazpacho will simply take your tastebuds to the next level. It has the sweetness of watermelon combined with fiery heat flavors of chilli peppers against the tomato base. You can serve it with some focaccia or even a freshly baked sour dough.

Chilled Peach Soup

When peaches are in season, this is the dish to whip up for this tasty Peach Soup is also light and fresh. All you need are peaches, some peach nectar or juice and a base of cream of coconut milk (if you prefer a vegan variant. The best part is that you can swap out peaches and add any other fruit you like for delicious results!

Holodnik or Polish Cold Beet Soup

This soup is native to Poland for the locals often make Holodnik which is better known as Chlodnik out of fresh beetroots. It is the perfect preparation for times when you crave a low-fat meal as this one has few calories and is also a vegetarian dish. Conventionally made with cucumbers and radish along with beets, this is topped with a boiled egg and served with pumpernickel bread. It is extremely nutritious as it has very few spices, which makes it a bowl of health.

Chilled Green Pea Soup Latte

Be it frozen peas that you choose to use or fresh ones, this summertime recipe will have you drooling. It is simple to prepare and has oodles of flavor. It can be topped off with bits of dill, crispy fried onions for a lovely garnish and served with crusty bread or even croutons.

Cold Cucumber Soup

This is an unusual twist as cucumbers are usually transformed into salads. However, this recipe lets you use the versatile vegetable to make something really special. All you need are cucumbers that are washed and peeled along with fresh mint and a couple of other ingredients. An excellent way to hydrate yourself, this no-cook recipe can be made and served in small espresso cups to guests for a refreshing twist.

