Mouthwatering Greek cookies and breads you must try at least once in your life

In a majority of cultures, bread has been a staple of daily meals since ancient times. After all, bread was thought to be extremely vital to dietary patterns. Hence, it is consumed adjacent to the main dish, which may be a salad, soup, meat, or even pasta. And the Greeks enjoy their beloved psomaki bread to the hilt! As studying a country's cuisine is the best way to learn about its history, geography, and culture; there is a lot to learn about Greece via its baked goodies. So, we've compiled some of the best dishes from the Greek islands for you to enjoy, along with recipes so you can prepare them yourself. Kourabiedes or Greek Butter Cookies

Authentic Greek shortbread biscuits are called Kourabiedes. They’re frequently served as dessert in the region. The cookies' distinctively light and airy texture comes from the addition of butter, vanilla extract, and pounded almonds to the robust batter prepared to make them. Greeks will recall them from family Christmas feasts even if they are now well-liked all year long. Here’s the recipe-

2. Tsoureki or Greek Easter Bread The texture of tsoureki, an old-school braided sweet bread, is soft and chewy. It is customarily prepared with red food dye, which gives it a faint red tint and symbolises the lifeblood of Jesus Christ. On Easter Sunday, Greeks used to typically eat and distribute tsoureki as a symbol of everyone's kindness and solidarity. But you can enjoy it at your next tea party with this recipe-

3. Ravani or Semolina Cake Regardless of the fact that there are numerous recipe variants, the main ingredients in this old-style Greek treat are semolina, sugar, and flour. At most gatherings, you'll find it on the table sprinkled with ground pistachios, almonds, and coconut flakes. It is a divine tea cake and can be served up for a child’s birthday as well.

4. Platseda Among the less well-known Greek delicacies on the list is Platseda. A phyllo dough is softly fried in canola oil to create this delicious delight, giving it a crispy texture. Once removed, the flaky pastry gets an orange zest and honey-laced tinge. An additional layer of crunch is created by topping the mixture with crushed almonds that elevate its flavor.