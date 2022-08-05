Mouthwatering yet easy chocolate cake recipes to treat your loved ones

Family celebrates the sacred bond between parents and kids as well as a brother and sister, and every weekend, festive day or celebration is a perfect occasion for you to treat your loved ones with some awesome treats. And what can be a better gift than treating your family with some mouth-watering cakes? Besides, when you bake the cake on your own and add some of your love and care for your loved ones, that cake surely becomes the world’s best cake. So, whether you are running out of ideas on what to gift your bae on an anniversary or are a little tight on budget; put on your chef’s cap and whip up a delicious cake for your brother on the festival of Raksha Bandhan. Here are two flavorful, easy cake recipes by Chef Ashita Baijal, Founder Me:ette Atelier and Patisserie for your loved ones.

Mud Cake

Who doesn’t love chocolate? Your family will love this rich, chocolate mud cake. This makes for a perfect celebration cake as it is rich in chocolate, soft, and the creamiest cake.

Ingredients for Mud Cake

Butter: 660gm

Dark chocolate: 660gm

Coffee: 70

Water: 480

Flour:750

Cocoa powder: 150

Baking soda: 5

Sugar: 1200

Egg: 600

Oil: 300

Buttermilk: 300

Baking powder: 25

Method:

The first step is to take all the dry ingredients flour, cocoa powder, baking soda, baking powder, and coffee. Sieve each of these dry ingredients individually to ensure no lumps.

Mix all the dry ingredients using a paddle attachment for about 2 minutes. Keep your mixing speed on medium to ensure you get a smoother mixture.

Take sugar, oil, egg, and buttermilk in a bowl and blend them. You need to make sure that all these ingredients emulsify well.

Melt the butter and take this melting butter and dark chocolate separately. After that, take these two ingredients together to make ganache for your cake.

Now add butter and chocolate ganache to your paddle attachment. Whip them up on low to medium speed for a few minutes.

Add your prepared bowl of sugar, egg, oil, and buttermilk into the above batter.

Finally, mix some coffee powder into warm water and add this to the batter.

Pour this batter into the tin and bake it in a preheated oven at 180c for 30 to 40 minutes.

The super easy and amazing mud cake is ready to be enjoyed now. For some extra flavor, you can add some ice cream or whipped cream on top of it.

No Bake Oreo Cheesecake

Now, who does not love cheese and Oreo? Imagine putting these two delicious ingredients and making a cake without even baking. Doesn’t it sound awesome? No bake oreo cheesecake requires fewer ingredients and is quite easy to make. Serve your family this interesting recipe this weekend to get some extra love from them.

Ingredients for No bake Oreo cheesecake

2 packets of Oreo: vanilla or chocolate as per your preference

Cream cheese:100gm

Whipping cream:250 ml

Vanilla extract:¼ tablespoon

Melted butter: 2 tablespoons

Caster sugar: 3 tablespoons

Method

Take one pack of Oreos in a large mixing bowl. Start crushing the Oreos gently with the end of a spatula or anything you have handy. Into that crushed Oreos add melted butter. Take some time to mix them until they make a batter.

Now, take a pan and spread this mixture evenly with the help of a spatula. Also, flatten out the top of the mixture.

Put chilled whipping cream in a bowl. Using a blender, whisk it until you get a fluffy texture. The volume of the whipped cream will also increase. Once it is done, keep it in the refrigerator.

Take the vanilla extract, caster sugar, and cream cheese to another bowl. Keep on mixing them until you get a lump-free, smooth batter.

Add the whipped cream into this mixture and beat all these ingredients together.

You can add some more Oreo cookies into the mixture at this stage. Break them into two parts before adding, and then mix them well.

Now put this cream cheese and whipped cream mixture on top of the oreo cookie batter. Spread this mixture on the pan and gently press down with a spatula.

At last, keep this pan in the refrigerator for 3-4 hours, and your “no bake oreo cheesecake” is done.

Try these two easy, fuss-free, and delicious cake recipes on this weekend!

