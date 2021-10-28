Movie dialogues that perfectly describe the joy of travelling

Travelling is something that makes you forget about all your problems and tension. It makes you feel alive, refreshed and rejuvenated. It is also a great way to meet new people, know about different cultures and have new experiences. So if you are someone who simply loves travelling, then you will definitely relate to these film dialogues below.

“I’m all for enjoying the trip and not only the destination, but nothing is more boring than standing in 20 different lines on airports.” -Up In The Air

“This is what travelling does to you. It changes you. That’s probably the strangest feeling and confusion you get when coming home again. You are not the same person coming back as you were when you left.” -Motorcycle Diaries

“To see the world, things dangerous to come to, to see behind walls, draw closer, to find each other, and to feel. That is the purpose of life.” -The Secret Life Of Walter Mitty

“You wake up at Seatac, SFO, LAX. You wake up at O’Hare, Dallas-Fort Worth, BWI. Pacific, mountain, central. Lose an hour, gain an hour. This is your life, and it’s ending one minute at a time. You wake up at Air Harbor International. If you wake up at a different time, in a different place, could you wake up as a different person?” - Fight Club

“I love waking up in the morning not knowing what’s gonna happen or who I’m gonna meet, where I’m gonna wind up.” -Titanic

Also Read: Check out these quotes on the joy of baking