From Mug Cake to Mug Dhokla: 5 yummy and quick mug based recipes you can try today

Can you prepare any dish in a few minutes? Yes, you can. Check out mug based recipes that you can prepare in a snap's time.

Coronavirus led lockdown, as we know, has been extended to May 3. Quarantine is the only best thing we can do to flatten the curve of COVID-19's spread now, as there is no vaccine or cure available to date. With the shutdown, restaurant services are hit and people are not ordering food and mostly preparing food items for all the meals at home to be safe. However, cravings have increased amid the current situation, and people are trying and finding hacks to keep their taste buds satiated.

If you are too bored to prepare elaborate dishes then fret not we have got you covered. Today we are sharing mug-based recipes, which you can prepare in snap's time. You can prepare them whenever you feel like having something delicious. Can you prepare any dish in a few minutes? Yes, you can if the same is Mug Dhokla or Mug chocolate cake. Check out recipes right below.

Mug Pizza

Craving for pizza but don't want to have the hassle to prepare the elaborate one? Then you can try for quick mug pizza which you can make in 1-2 minutes. Yes, you read it right! To prepare the same, you need all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, milk, oil, pizza sauce, cheese, toppings and oregano. Check out the video to know the method.

Mug Dhokla

Dhokla is one of the popular Gujju foods and many of us love eating this lip-smacking snack. To prepare the same you need 3 minutes, besan, turmeric, hing, ginger chilli paste, salt, sugar, curd, oil and fruit salt. Check out the method right below.

Mug Cake

Today we are sharing a recipe of chocolate mug cake. You can prepare this super soft and moist one without oven. For the same, you need milk, sugar, butter, oil, al purpose flour, cocoa powder, baking powder and baking soda. Follow the video tutorial.

Mug Maggi

Maggi is universal comfort food that we can prepare anytime in a jiffy. Check out the two variants Peri Peri Maggi and Garlic Pepper recipe right below.

Mug Pasta

I am a pasta especially Mac and Cheese lover, and this shortcut way to prepare will make all the pasta lovers rejoice.

Pasta, salt, oil, hot water, milk, cheese and black pepper. Follow this video to know the method.

