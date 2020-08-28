Mug Pizza To Mug Burrito: 5 Scrumptious Mug Recipes

Are you someone who hates using plates, pots and stove on a lazy weekend? Then you are at the right place. These 5 delectable easy-peasy recipes are perfect for any lunch date, sleepovers or birthday parties.

If you only use your mugs for sipping tea, you are going the wrong way. There are a whole bunch of recipes that don't require any master culinary skills and only need a simple coffee mug as the gear.

From breakfast to dinner and everything in between, there are a gazillion mug meal possibilities out there that are super easy to make that won’t let you starve. You can cook them at any given time of the day. Give it a try right away.

1. Cheesy Mug Pizza

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, milk, olive oil, pizza sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese, choice of toppings and Italian herbs.

Method: Mix the flour, baking soda, salt and baking powder in a large microwave-safe mug. Add the milk and oil in the dry batter and mix together. Spread pizza sauce across the surface of the batter. Sprinkle cheese, toppings and dried herbs. Microwave for a minute until the toppings start bubbling.

2. Chocolate Mud Cake Mug

Ingredients: All-purpose flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, milk, vegetable oil, water and vanilla extract.

Method: Mix flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking soda, and salt in a microwave-safe mug; stir in milk, oil, water, and vanilla extract. Cook for about a minute until cake is done in the middle.

3. Creamy Mac ‘n’ Cheese Mug

Ingredients: Elbow macaroni, water, milk, salt, pepper, shredded cheddar cheese and fresh chive.

Method: Mix the macaroni, salt and water in a microwave-safe mug. Stir after microwaving for 2 minutes. Add in the milk, cheese, salt, and pepper, then stir. Microwave for another 45 seconds and garnish with a sprinkle of chives.

4. Delectable Mug Burrito

Ingredients: Greek yogurt, pre-cooked brown rice, salsa sauce, diced avocado, diced tomatoes, crushed tortilla chips, shredded cheddar cheese and black beans.

Method: Mix rice, black beans, yogurt and shredded cheese in a broad mug. Microwave for a minute. Top with avocado, tomato, crushed tortilla chips and enjoy.

5. Delish Lasagna Mug

Ingredients: Pasta lasagna sheets, water, olive oil, pizza sauce, cheese and spinach.

Method: Roughly break the pasta sheets and place in a microwave-safe mug. Pour water and olive oil in the bug and microwave for 4 minutes until the pasta is tender. Once cooked, drain the water and add pizza sauce. Spread a layer of pasta, spinach and cheese. Microwave the mug for 3 minutes until cooked.

