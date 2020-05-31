Mughlai vs Chinese: Which one is your favourite cuisine? Comment NOW

When it comes to talking about Indian foods, Mughlai and Chinese are the two predominant names that come to our mind. But which of these two cuisines are your favourite? Leave a comment below.

India is predominantly popular for its different types of cuisines. It is not limited to any one type of cuisine. Our country is bound with different types of food delicacies that exhibit their own taste with a distinct flavour and aroma. Some of the most popular Indian cuisines are Maharashtrian cuisine, Bengali cuisine, Gujarati cuisine, Punjabi cuisine, Keralian cuisine, Kashmiri cuisine and others. They all are adored by us for their own speciality.

Similarly, two other most prominent cuisines of India are Mughlai cuisine and Indian Chinese cuisine. When we are reminded of Mughlai cuisine, then the first word that comes in our mind is BIRIYANI. But some of us also are a die-hard fans of Indian Chinese foods that were invented in Kolkata. So, which one is your favourite- Mughlai or Chinese?

Mughlai or Chinese- Which one do you like the most?

Mughlai Cuisine

Mughlai cuisine was developed in medieval Indo-Persian cultures of the Mughal Empire. This cuisine actually is a combination of Indian cooking styles evolved with the recipes of Central Asian and Iranian culture. Mughal cuisine is strongly influenced by the Turko-Persian cuisine of Central Asia. The features of this cuisine are the distinct aroma created with ground and whole spices. Some of the most popular Mughlai dishes are Biryani, Tandoori, Kebabs, Chicken Tikka, Aloo gosht, Nihari, Haleem, Korma, Rogan josh, Shahi paneer, Shorba and others.

Chinese Cuisine

Chinese cuisine, also known as Indo-Chinese cuisine or Sino-Indian cuisine, is the adaptation of Chinese cooking techniques in Indian food culture. It was developed by the Chinese community of Kolkata and today it has become an integral part of the entire country. Some of the most popular Indian Chinese dishes are chilli chicken/fish/prawn (dry or gravy); Garlic chicken/fish/prawn; Schezwan chicken/fish/prawn; Manchurian chicken/prawn/fish; Chowmein Hakka/gravy; Hong Kong Chicken; Lemon chicken/prawn/fish; Hunan chicken; Chop suey and others.

I am an ardent lover of Mughlai cuisine as it’s really hard to resist that delicious and aromatic plate of Mutton Biryani and Kebab. But which one do you love the most? Let us know in the comment section below.

