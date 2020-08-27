0
Muharram 2020: HERE are the 4 easy to make recipes at home

Muharram has dissimilar significance in different parts of the world. However, the food is what remains similar to all the Muslims across the world. Here are 4 easy-peasy recipes to try at home on this special day!
Mumbai
Muharram 2020: HERE are the 4 easy to make recipes at home

Muharram embarks the first month of the Islamic calendar that follows the holy month of Ramadan. On Ashura, the tenth day of the Muharram month, the Shia Muslims commemorates the death of Husayn Ibn Ali, the grandson of Muhammad and mourn. However, the Sunni Muslims observe fasting in the honour of Prophet Moses.

In honour of this day and for the Islam devotees, here is the list of 4 delectable Muharram recipes that you can try at your home right away.

1. Zarda Pulao
Rich with crunchy nuts, flavorful saffron and sweet rose water, this is the perfect recipe to celebrate any festival in every Muslim household. You can easily modify the ingredients of this recipe according to your taste.

Ingredients:
•    White rice
•    Orange food colour
•    Cardamom
•    Vegetable oil
•    Cream
•    Chopped raisins, walnuts and almonds
•    Grated orange zest

Method:
•    Soak the uncooked rice for about an hour
•    Boil water with orange food colour and cardamom
•    Stir the rice on low flame and simmer for 15 minutes
•    Put some oil and cardamom pods and cook for 2 minutes
•    Add the cooked rice and sugar
•    Cook for about 5 minutes
•    Remove from heat
•    Add cream, walnuts, almonds and orange zest to it and serve hot

2. Sooji Ka Halwa
How can any celebration be complete without a bowl of piping hot halwa? This is another famous Indian dessert that is extremely lip-smacking and easy to prepare.

Ingredients:
•    Sooji
•    Water
•    Ghee
•    Sugar
•    Chopped almonds and cashew nuts
•    Cardamom powder

Method:
•    Boil water in a pan over medium heat
•    Heat sooji in a pan on medium flame and mix ghee to it
•    Keep roasting it until the colour changes to golden-brown
•    Keep adding the boiled water to the mix on low flame to avoid lump formation
•    Keep cooking the mixture until the mixture becomes thick and then add sugar, cardamom powder, almonds and cashews and serve

Also Read: 6 super easy and scrumptious 3-ingredients recipes

3. Muharram Ka Sherbet
Known as the ‘Doodh Ka Sherbet’, this is a unique drink made in the month of Muharram. This sherbet signifies the martyrdom of Imam Hussain.

Ingredients:
•    Milk
•    Water
•    Sugar
•    Crushed almonds and cashews 

Method:
•    Boil water in a pan and add sugar to the boiled water until it dissolves
•    Add this sugar-water mixture into boiled milk with a sieve
•    Add cardamom powder to the mixture
•    Place an aluminium cover over the stove and place pieces of agaru on top of it
•    When the agaru starts releasing the smoke, put the mouth of the mud pot and let the smoke get trapped in it
•    Close the pot with a lid cover
•    Now remove the lid and add the boiled mixture into the pot and close the lid to get the aroma of agaru in the sherbet
•    Add cashews, almonds and serve

4. Chickpeas Rice
With the perfect blend of spices and chickpeas, this rice pot recipe is cooked together until it’s fluffed. It is a perfect vegetarian dish to try this Muharram.

Ingredients:
•    Basmati rice
•    Chickpeas
•    Onions
•    Tomatoes
•    Cinnamon
•    Cloves
•    Green chillies
•    Peppercorns
•    Spices powder
•    Cumin seeds
•    Ginger garlic paste
•    Red Chilli and salt
•    Oil

Method:
•    Heat oil in a pan and fry onions until it turns golden brown
•    Add the garlic-ginger paste, green chillies, cinnamon, spice powder, salt and red chilli powder to the fried onions
•    Add water and chickpeas to the mix and add the rice to it
•    Cook until the water is completely dry

