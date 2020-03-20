Mumbai, Pune Lockdown: All the things to stock up on during the Coronavirus quarantine

Mumbai, Pune Lockdown: While the Government has made measures for city-wide lockdown, here are some things you can stock up on. Find out

The Novel Coronavirus has left the world in frenzy with its fatal effects with thousands of people dying across the world. The only precaution at this crucial time during the pandemic is to stay indoors and isolate yourselves from the outside world and the infected people. The same goes for people in India where the number of cases is increasing by the day.

According to the PM Narendra Modi, a nationwide curfew will happen on 22nd March, Sunday. While this is the case, quite a few cities in Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri have more number of cases. While the business capital of the country, Mumbai is one of the most populated cities which is why the COVID-19 can be spread at a higher rate.

To ensure the safety of the citizens, Maharashtra CM, Uddhav Thackeray has issued a lockdown, effective from midnight. While this is the case, everyone has a few hours to stock up on all the essentials. From food necessities to work ones.

Here are all the things you need to stock up on before the lockdown.

1. Food staples

One of the most important things to stock up on is Food. While you should not panic buy groceries, it is important to store the right things for the lockdown. Understand that other people also have needs and do not buy food that has the potential to go bad within hours. Easily perishable goods like vegetables and fruits can be avoided (until frozen) and switched for wholesome sprouts and legumes that have a longer shelf life. For a week you can eat your stocked up veggies whereas when it comes to the second week, eat sprouts and legumes. Adding to it, you can also stock up on dry stales like flour, pasta and oats that could easily be cooked in any variation. Dry granola bars and chocolates can be a cherry on top with it serving your cravings. This is an essential tip for families who have kids.

2. Immunity boosting veggies

When choosing for veggies, chose the one that can easily boost your immunity when it comes to fighting the virus. From turmeric to ginger and honey, stock up on food items that have been known to fight the symptoms of flu for years to come. If you know that a certain home remedy works for you, make sure to stock up.

3. Sanitary Napkins

Sanitary products are other important things to stock up on. This can easily be forgotten while the panic of shopping can actually be real.

4. Toiletries

From toothpaste to soaps and razors, personal hygiene is also as important as food. So, when you visit the store, make sure to get a few of those essentials.

5. Medicine

While we are aware that medical stores are to be open 24/7, it is advised to get your prescription medicines if necessary. You do not want to go to a chemist during the pandemic spread as it is the first place a sick person might visit.

6. Pet supplies

If you have pets at home, there’s a great chance that you might not be able to step out to get their essentials. So, make sure to check their food and medicine stock as well.

7. Baby essentials

If you have an infant or kid around, their essential supplies are also necessary. From diapers to food and medicine, make sure you do not forget their essentials.

8. Work essentials

Lastly, if you are working from home, make sure you have all the necessities in place. From the simplest of things like a pen to technological necessities like wi-fi, make sure to check if all your essential things are in place.

