Must have vegan swaps for your everyday items

As the doom of the inevitable climate change is upon us, we as responsible citizens and humans can contribute in small and humble ways to do our bit and help fight this menace. We can plant trees, forgo the use of non-renewable resources or could tweak our dietary habits a bit. Veganism has thus, cropped up in the past few decades as a great alternative to do our bit. Going plant based is not only good for the environment but also our gut health and overall well-being. You can check out the products listed below that are vegan and will help you kick start your clean eating journey!

1. Vegan Gluten Free Oatmeal Cookies

These freshly handmade healthy oatmeal chocochip cookies are suitable for everyone. They help in reducing the risk of heart disease by reducing the bad cholesterol (LDL) and protecting the good cholesterol (HDL). Apart from being 100 percent vegan, they are gluten free as well and the ingredients used to obtain binding are organic whole grains like soyabean, maize, chickpea and pearl millet.

PRICE: ₹ 190

BUY NOW

2. Vegan Spicy Pasta Sauce

Are you bored with the usual tomato ketchup? Try out this spicy pasta sauce! This chunky sauce is made from fresh and natural ingredients and is slowly simmered to give you an authentic taste. It is gluten free and vegan and can be used as a gravy for any of your Indian veg or non veg dishes, or even with spaghetti or organic vegetables.

PRICE: ₹ 209

BUY NOW

3. Plant Based Meat

This plant-based meat provides the taste, texture and protein of meat without the negative impacts on your health. Now you can enjoy the taste and textures of real meat with vegetarian meat manufactured in a cruelty-less way along with cutting your fat intake by 80 percent. Get this now!

PRICE: ₹ 185

BUY NOW

4. Probiotic Vegan Dates Bar

Probiotics are known to help in digestion, gut health and overall general well-being. Enjoy the delicious probiotic vegan dates bar providing vitamins, minerals and protein, all from just the ingredients used.

PRICE: ₹ 299

BUY NOW

5. Vegan Protein - Cookies and Cream

This vegan protein sourced from plants contributes to post workout muscle recovery and also helps reduce muscle soreness. This protein powder contains Chicory roots which are naturally digestible along with inulin which is a prebiotic that boosts your gut health. Plant-based proteins are overall effective for health and free from side effects, unlike whey protein which might cause bloating and digestion-related problems.

PRICE: ₹ 1429

BUY NOW

6. Vegan Peanut Butter with Dates

Made with the freshest Saurashtra peanuts, this vegan peanut butter is slow roasted and smoothly ground to perfection and sweetened with real, whole dates. No added sugar or honey or any sugar substitute. This peanut butter is vegan and gluten-free, soy-free, added-sugar free and preservative free too!

PRICE: ₹ 183

BUY NOW

ALSO READ: Must have yoga and fitness equipment for health freaks