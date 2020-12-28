Mutton Biryani: Try this SIMPLE and quick to cook recipe

Everybody loves a nicely flavoured and layered Biryani. The spices, the aroma and the delicious taste, all make Biryani a go-to dish for every special occasion. Try this simple 5-step recipe to make a scrumptious Mutton Biryani at home.

The quintessential “special” dish for every Indian, has to be Biryani! It is everybody’s favourite dish. It is delicious, irresistible and is the go-to dish for every occasion. Biryani, be it Mutton or Chicken, is accompanied by raita and some pickled onions.

It is made marinating the meat and incorporating a variety of spices and aromas in the rice. It is a hearty and wholesome dish and with New Year being just around the corner, what better time than New Year’s Eve to make this delectable delicacy. So here is a simple 5-step recipe to make mouth-watering Mutton Biryani at home on New Year’s Eve.

Step 1

Grind 5 cloves of garlic and ¾ ginger together to make a smooth paste. Wash the mutton thoroughly and marinate it in some red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, curd and ginger-garlic paste. Let it marinate for 20-30 minutes.

Step 2

In a pressure cooker, add 2 cloves and a bay leaf. Add some finely chopped garlic, chopped green chillies and onions. Put some salt, 2 tsp red chilli powder and a pinch of garam masala. Add the mutton and 2 cups of water and cook it on high heat for 3 minutes.

Step 3

In a pan, add 2 tbsp oil, a clove and a bay leaf. Once it starts to splutter, add some chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, finely chopped onion and saute for 2-3 minutes.

Step 4

Add the mutton and cook it on high heat for 2 minutes till it turns brown. To this, add 3 tsp curd. Add 1 tsp red chilli powder, ½ tsp garam masala and salt according to taste. Mix well and let it cook on low flame for 2 minutes while stirring continuously.

Step 5

Wash 2 cups of rice and add it in the pan. Mix well and add the water in which the mutton had been pressure cooked. Let it cook for 10-15 minutes on low flame. Garnish with some coriander leaves and fried onions and serve hot.

