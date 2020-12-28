Mutton Biryani: Try this SIMPLE and quick to cook recipe
The quintessential “special” dish for every Indian, has to be Biryani! It is everybody’s favourite dish. It is delicious, irresistible and is the go-to dish for every occasion. Biryani, be it Mutton or Chicken, is accompanied by raita and some pickled onions.
It is made marinating the meat and incorporating a variety of spices and aromas in the rice. It is a hearty and wholesome dish and with New Year being just around the corner, what better time than New Year’s Eve to make this delectable delicacy. So here is a simple 5-step recipe to make mouth-watering Mutton Biryani at home on New Year’s Eve.
Step 1
Grind 5 cloves of garlic and ¾ ginger together to make a smooth paste. Wash the mutton thoroughly and marinate it in some red chilli powder, turmeric powder, garam masala, curd and ginger-garlic paste. Let it marinate for 20-30 minutes.
Step 2
In a pressure cooker, add 2 cloves and a bay leaf. Add some finely chopped garlic, chopped green chillies and onions. Put some salt, 2 tsp red chilli powder and a pinch of garam masala. Add the mutton and 2 cups of water and cook it on high heat for 3 minutes.
Step 3
In a pan, add 2 tbsp oil, a clove and a bay leaf. Once it starts to splutter, add some chopped garlic, chopped green chillies, finely chopped onion and saute for 2-3 minutes.
Step 4
Add the mutton and cook it on high heat for 2 minutes till it turns brown. To this, add 3 tsp curd. Add 1 tsp red chilli powder, ½ tsp garam masala and salt according to taste. Mix well and let it cook on low flame for 2 minutes while stirring continuously.
Step 5
Wash 2 cups of rice and add it in the pan. Mix well and add the water in which the mutton had been pressure cooked. Let it cook for 10-15 minutes on low flame. Garnish with some coriander leaves and fried onions and serve hot.
