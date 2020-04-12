Mutton Biryani vs Chicken Biryani vs Egg Biryani: Which one is the most flavourful? Find out

Do you also love Biryani blindly? Then you must know which one tastes better. Is it mutton biryani or chicken biryani or egg biryani? Read on to know.

Biryani is the most popular dish of Indian subcontinent which even has its own postal stamp released in 2017. Widely loved by most of the Indians, Biryani is often considered to be a ‘sentiment’. There are several stories associated with the origination of this flavourful preparation. Later, different regions of India have evolved their own style of cooking this dish. The classic Biryani is made with mutton. Now, it's also available in chicken, beef, egg and mixed vegetables as well. Kolkata Biryani was created with potato to cut down on the budget in the year 1856. Now, Biryani is widely found in all variations in the entire nation.

The word Biryani has been derived from the Persian word ‘Birian’ which means fried before cooking. Mostly, it is believed that Mughals introduced Biryani to us. But we have also got many Persian traces which prove that Biryani might have originated in Iran, modern-day Persia. But above all, we just love to have this flavourful rice preparation. And there has always been a fight amongst Biryani lovers to prove which region serves the best preparation of this dish. But which type do you love the most- mutton or chicken or egg? Which one is your sentiment?

Biryani: Mutton vs chicken vs egg- which one is the most delicious one?

Mutton Biryani

Mutton Biryani requires a lot more effort than chicken as all the rich spices have to be mixed up well with the meat and rice to bring that ultimate aroma. And most of the spices are rich and exotic for the mutton.

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani needs fewer spices than mutton. Chicken is soft and tender for which all the spices get easily absorbed in the meat. And you don’t need a pressure cooker for cooking the chicken as well.

Egg Biryani

It is considered to be easier than both meat or mixed vegetable biryani. And eggetarians would also enjoy this dish which will only be served with two eggs, long grain rice mixed in lots of aromatic spices.

Which according to you is the best Biryani? Let us know in the comment section below.

