Mutton Kosha to Shukto, 6 recipes to Bengali dishes you must try

A lot of people consider fish as a key ingredient in Bengali cuisine. While this cuisine has given us some delectable dishes like Ilish Macher Jhol and Doi Mach, there’s much more to Bengali food. Right from wholly vegetarian stews like Shukto that use green bananas, raw papaya and drumsticks to Potoler Dorma that’s a luscious stuffed gourd recipe. So today, we take you through the flavors of Bengal by serving up some spectacular recipes from the heart of Kolkata!

Ilish Macher Jhol or Hilsa Fish Curry

The flavors in the Hilsa fish curry are unlike any other across Indian cuisines. Hence it is one you must try making at home. Light and flavorful, this aromatic gravy comprises brinjal and potato. While the core ingredient is Hilsa fish, the spices used are equally important. The use of mustard oil makes this dish a healthy one that can be cooked in a jiffy without much effort on your part.

Shukto- an Appetiser of Stewed Vegetables

For the uninitiated, a Shukto is an entirely vegetarian dish that has a mild aroma and flavor that is at times, bitter. Many deem it an appetizer of sorts because it is consumed before the main course and after the salad. However, this milky gravy-laced dish is made with a variety of variants in every household; right from bottle gourd, sweet potatoes to cucumber and bitter gourd. You may serve this Shukto recipe as an entrée before your main course.

Potoler Dorma or Bengali stuffed pointed gourd

Every cuisine tends to have some classic vegetables that are beautifully highlighted through their food. Well, Bengali cuisine has some great recipes for the pointed gourd. The Dorma is one with a glorious stuffing comprising dried fruits and nuts. The vegetarian stuffing also includes paneer or rice at times, which adds to the delight of this flavorful dish.

Sundori Potol or Parwal Curry

If you wish to explore the vegetarian dishes in Bengali cuisine, then Sundori Potol is a great place to begin. Essentially a Parwal or pointed gourd curry, it is an easy dish that you can whip up in your home kitchen. It is pairs well with a bed of rice.

Mutton Kosha or Slow Cooked Mutton Curry

Many believe that the best way to try the authentic flavor of any cuisine is to savor a slow-cooked meat dish. The Mutton Kosha offers this precisely as kosha means bhuna or cooked thoroughly. The rich gravy is a delight as it causes the meat to fall off the bone and become a delicious melt-in-the-mouth delicacy. Commonly enjoyed with paratha or roti, the mutton kosha is a favorite in Calcutta restaurants.

Kachagolla or Sweet Pranhara

While you may have tried Bengali sweets like Sandesh and Rasgulla, it is time to explore Kachagolla. Also called the Bengali Pranhara, this sweet dish is made from milk solids, condensed milk, and Elaichi. Whip this up for your guests and it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser!

