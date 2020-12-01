Nagaland Foundation Day: 7 Things to know about India's Northeastern State

Nagaland was formed as the 16th state of India on December 1, 1963. Hence, this day is recognised as the Nagaland Foundation Day. Know these 7 things about this North-eastern state.

Nagaland is a North-eastern state of India which is bordered by Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Myanmar. Its capital city is Kohima and the largest city is Dimapur. It was formed as the 16th state of the country on December 1, 1963. So, this day is observed as the Nagaland Foundation Day.

The 7 Sisters are one of the greatest attractions of tourism in India and Nagaland is a prime part of it. After the pandemic, do visit to this beautiful place. So, here are 7 things to know about this North-eastern state of the country.

Things to know about Nagaland:

1.Nagaland is inhabited by 16 tribes and they are Chang, Kachari, Ao, Angami, Chakhesang, Khiamniungan, Konyak, Kuki, Phom, Lotha, Rengma, Sangtam, Pochury, Sumi, Yimchunger and Zeme-Liangmai. Each of these tribes has its own distinct culture, language and outfits.

2.Agriculture is the prime economic activity of this state and main crops are rice, corn, millets, oilseeds, tobacco, potatoes, sugarcane, fibre, pulses, etc.

3.Nagaland is the mountainous state and Mount Sabarmati is the highest peak at 3840 meters.

4.Hornbill is one of the most celebrated festivals of the state which is filled with folk dance, music, traditional cuisine and display of culture. People all over the nation visit to experience the festival.

5.This state has many tourist spots which one must visit and they are Mokokchung, Kohima Zoo, Dzokou valley, Kachari Ruins, Tuphema villages, Ntangki National Park.

6.This region offers a wide range of lip-smacking foods. Some of them are Hinkejvu, Akibiye, Akini Chokibo, smoked pork in Akhuni, fish in bamboo, Galho, Zutho, etc.

7.This state is the abode of some endangered species of birds and animals. Known as the falcon capital of the world, Nagaland has Rhododendron as its state flower. Also Read: 5 ESSENTIAL things to keep in mind if you plan to go on a road trip

