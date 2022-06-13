Naldehra Travels: 4 Places you must explore in this hilly heaven

In the proximity of 18 kilometres from Shimla, there comes a small town Naldehra which holds the purest form of natural beauty. A lot of us always plan to go to prominent places but if you truly want to explore the peaceful surroundings and calm environment then heading to small towns like Naldehra can provide you calm from all the city chaos. The pristine peaks, the delicious flavours, beautiful waterfalls, traditional temples and of course, the lush greenery is nothing short of spectacular, providing you with a soothing and refreshing vacay.

Here are 4 places you must explore in this hilly heaven

Shaily Peak

Shaily peak is located near Mahakali Lake and has gained much momentum due to its calm environment, untapped beautiful roads, greenery, and steep peaks that are enfolded with beautiful trails and leaves. The peak offers varied activities like trekking, horse riding and many more to satiate the cravings of adrenaline rushes of adventure seekers. A rocky trail of 8 kilometres that enroot the peak is quite famous for hiking.

Chadwick falls

Situated in deep lush Glen Forest, Chadwick Waterfall gives the view of breathtaking nature and perfectly transparent chilled water that is making its way from a gigantic elevation of 86 meters. The place is enclosed with gorgeous pine and deodar trees and adds up to the landscape. Take a dip in this unspoilt water paradise and refresh yourself naturally.

Tattapani River

Do you yearn for that crystal clear aquatic experience? If yes, then you can satisfy your long-standing desire here at Tattapani river. This place offers freshwater streams that will spellbind you with its beauty! You can capture pictures here, experience a river rafting ride or you can dive deep into the hot water springs. It is said that a dip in this hot water spring is extremely beneficial for the skin. The charges for river rafting lie between Rs 1000-1500 and it usually covers a stretch of about 15km.

Kogi Mata Temple

A small village located near Naldehra comprises a pristine temple that is dedicated to Kogi Mata and will soothe you with its beautiful charm and positive energy and vibes. This holy place is prominent for its serene ambience and varied Hindu traditions. The speciality of this place includes a Chowka (seat of the elders) which is carved from wood and can be found very nearby to the temple.

Naldehra is a small town and a mini trip to this place is a great way to lose yourself in the positivity, peace and panoramic views that the place has to offer. Comment and let us know which place you adore out of the above-mentioned ones.

