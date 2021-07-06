Nasi Goreng: Follow this quick and simple recipe to make this dish at home

Nasi Goreng is a popular Indonesian street dish that is spicy, rich and flavoursome. Have a look at the recipe given below to make this delicacy at home.

Nasi Goreng is an Indonesian rice dish. Nasi Goreng means “fried rice” in both the Indonesian and Malay languages. This dish is made with rice that becomes a little sticky when cooked. This dish is spicy and flavourful and is made with ingredients that include bird eye chillies, garlic, shallot and shrimp paste.

It is slightly different from the traditional Indo-Chinese fried rice in terms of the ingredients and flavours. It is also stickier than the usual fried rice. So make this delicious Indonesian delicacy at home in just 4 steps by following the detailed recipe given below.

Step 1

Heat some oil in a pan. To this, add 2 finely chopped garlic cloves, 1 tsp diced bird eye chillies and 1 medium-sized onion finely diced. Saute on high heat.

Step 2

Next, add 150 grams of thinly sliced chicken or any other protein of your choice. Cook till the chicken becomes white. Now add 3 cups of cooked white, 2 tbsp of sweet soy sauce and 1 tsp shrimp paste.

Step 3

Cook on medium heat till the sauce achieves a thick consistency and the rice softens and becomes slightly sticky.

Step 4

Cook a fried egg with a runny yolk to serve alongside the rice. Garnish the rice with some roughly chopped onion greens and fried shallots. Serve hot.

