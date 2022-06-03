National Doughnut Day: Quick recipes for easy deep-fried doughnuts at home

Doughnuts, a classic American dessert has now become almost everyone’s favourite around the world. Passing a doughnut shop without buying or tasting these colour and chocolate loaded treats is next to impossible! The fluffy bread is dripped in yummy chocolate coating and is adorned with the toppings of colourful sprinkles- available in varied varieties and all the flavours of doughnuts are extremely delicious and can be relished at home as well. On this National Donut Day, we bring you luscious recipes of this decadent that can be prepared at home with no fuss. So, without any further ado, let’s get the cooking started.

The versatile basic twist

Ingredients required

250 grams cups maida

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon nutmeg powder

2 Teaspoon butter

100 grams sugar

2 beaten eggs

100 grams milk

Oil to deep fry

Method

Take a pan and add the sieved maida to it. Now, add in salt, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg and keep these dry ingredients aside.

Now, mix butter and sugar together and add the beaten eggs to the mixture.

Add the milk to the mixture of dry ingredients and knead it into a soft dough

Now, roll the dough on a clean surface to a 1-inch thickness.

Make the varied cuts with a doughnut cutter and let keep it aside for 15 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan, keep the flame high and add the doughnuts to it.

Keep changing the flame and fry it until brown.

Serve with a cuppa of coffee.

The sweet chocolate curl

Ingredients required

250 grams cups maida

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon nutmeg powder

2 Teaspoon butter

100 grams sugar

2 beaten eggs

100 grams milk

Oil to deep fry

Melted chocolate

Method

Add the sieved maida and all the dry ingredients together including salt, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg, pour in the milk and knead a soft dough. Keep it aside for 20-30 minutes. Now, mix butter and sugar together and add the beaten eggs to the mixture.

Roll the dough on a clean surface to a 1-inch thickness.

Make the varied cuts with a doughnut cutter and let keep it aside for 15 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan, keep the flame high and add the doughnuts to it.

Keep changing the flame and fry it until brown and let it cool for some time.

Dip in melted chocolate and relish.

The cinnamon white chocolate punch

Ingredients required

250 grams cups maida

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon nutmeg powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon powder

2 teaspoon butter

100 grams sugar

2 beaten eggs

100 grams milk

Oil to deep fry

Melted white chocolate

Dark chocolate choco chips

Method

Mix all the dry ingredients together including salt, baking powder, cinnamon and nutmeg and keep these dry ingredients aside.

Now, mix butter and sugar together and add the beaten eggs to the mixture.

Add the milk to the mixture of dry ingredients and knead it into a soft dough

Now, roll the dough on a clean surface, keeping the layer thick.

Make cuts in the dough with a doughnut cutter and let keep it aside for 15 minutes.

Heat oil in a pan, keep the flame high and add the doughnuts to it.

Keep changing the flame and fry it until brown.

Allow it to cool for some time.

Drizzle melted white chocolate over the doughnuts, sprinkle dark chocolate choco chips and relish.

