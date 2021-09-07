National Nutrition Week: EXCLUSIVE: 5 Nutrients that one should add to their daily diet

Even though work from home has become a reality, the fact that it is hard to juggle work and health stays relevant even today. Sparing those few minutes to have a quick breakfast might sound like a Herculean task, but that doesn't mean one should just skip meals.

With the National Nutrition Week coming to an end today, Dr Kajal Pandya, Chief Dietician, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, lists five nutrients that one can add to his/her diet in order to maintain optimum health.

Leafy greens: All the 90s kids might know how much Popeye, the famous cartoon character, loved his can of spinach and how it was his secret to power. Of course, all of it was not real and that was just animation, but the fact that leafy greens, especially spinach is beneficial for heath.

Millets: Millets are high in fibre, a good source of vitamins and minerals and some of them are a good source of protein also. “Millents are basically a type of super food. Just add these in your diet and you are taking in enough nutrients. Add the right kind of spices, of your choice, and it also makes for a tasty breakfast,” says Pandya.

Seasonal fruits: It is always best to add at least one or two seasonal fruits in your daily diet. “Fruits are an important source of energy and nutrition. They keep you hydrated and energetic throughout the day. Not to mention, their benefits for skin health. If you are a working person, fruits can act as a quick and healthy snack alternative to satisfy those hunger pangs,” Pandya tells.

Protein: Your body needs enough protein as they are the building block of your energy. If you, for some reason, are unable to eat eggs, fish or dairy products, then Pandya suggests pulses are a great option for you. “People can also take protein supplements, but remember they are supplements and not replacements for a healthy diet,” she opines.

Water: Last, but not the least, enough water intake is just as important as following a healthy diet. Even if you are not able to eat as many nutrients, it is important that you drink at least 3 litres of water every day, without compromising on it. “Remember, dehydration can be a serious issue which often goes unnoticed. Hence, drink as much water as you can in a day,” asserts Pandya.

