National Pizza Party Day: 4 Healthy pizza recipes you can try making at home

Almost everybody falls for cheese-loaded crust coupled with the toppings of crispy ingredients with extra cheese and sauces on the top. Well, you must have known by now about the food we are talking about. Pizzas! A deliciousness that falls into Italian cuisine is loved by almost everyone around the world but has also gained the tag of unwholesome of all sinful foods. The irresistible pizzas are loaded with sodium, saturated fats, added sugar and preservatives that can harm your health in numerous ways. But letting go of the pleasure this food gives seems like a difficult task! Isn’t it? So, how about twisting it healthily by swapping some ingredients? On this National Pizza Party day, we bring you a list of 4 healthy pizza recipes that you can try making at home and indulge yourself in the lusciousness without compromising on your health.

Chapati pizza

Ingredients

Homemade leftover chapati

50 grams of Mushrooms (chopped)

50 grams of Capsicum (chopped)

Olives

20 grams cottage cheese (mashed)

Oregano as per the taste

Chilli flakes as per the taste

Method

Take the chapati and spread pizza sauce over it.

Arrange the toppings of mushroom, capsicum and olives over it and bake until golden brown.

Sprinkle some chilli flakes and oregano and enjoy!

Oats pizza

Ingredients

500 grams of oats flour

1 tbsp yeast

Pizza sauce

50 grams of Mushrooms (chopped)

50 grams Capsicum (chopped)

50 grams Olives

20 grams cottage cheese (mashed)

Oregano as per the taste

Chilli flakes as per the taste

Method

Start by taking a broad vessel and adding oats flour and yeast to it. Now, add some water and knead a soft dough just like for a chapati.

Once done, keep it aside for about 30 minutes.

Now, spread the dough in a big round shape and spread some pizza sauce over it.

Arrange the toppings of mushroom, capsicum and olives over it and bake until golden brown.

Sprinkle some chilli flakes and oregano and serve hot!

Ragi pizza

Ingredients

500 grams of Ragi Flour

1 tbsp yeast

Pizza Sauce

50 grams of Pumpkin (sliced)

6-7 basil leaves

Method

Start by taking a broad vessel and adding ragi flour and yeast to it. Now, add some water and knead a soft dough just like for a chapati.

Once done, keep it aside for about 30 minutes.

Now, spread the dough in a big round shape and spread some pizza sauce over it.

Arrange the toppings of pumpkin and basil leaves over it and bake until golden brown.

Sprinkle some chilli flakes and oregano and serve hot!

Cauliflower crusted pizza

Ingredients

500 grams cauliflower florets (finely minced)

½ cup cheese

Pizza sauce

50 grams Corn

50 grams of Zucchini (sliced)

50 grams olives

Method:

Start by mixing finely minced cauliflower and cheese together.

Now, take the baking sheet, lay the mixture into one thin layer and bake it for about 20-30 minutes.

Once done, sprinkle the toppings of corn, zucchini, and olives on the top and bake till golden brown.

Sprinkle some chilli flakes and oregano and serve hot!

Just try replacing the unhealthy ingredients of pizza with more nourishing ones like refined flour from whole wheat, oats or any other grain you like, cheese from cottage cheese and you are all set to enjoy your favourite pizza without any guilt. Do let us know which healthy pizza you are trying on National pizza party day.

Also Read: Luscious street foods in Guwahati that you should absolutely try