National Refreshment Day: 4 Refreshing and nourishing drinks to try at home to wipe off your monsoon blues

With the unremitting talks of the need to switch to sustainable eating, sustainable drinking is often overlooked. When the fact of the matter is that consuming aerated and carbonated drinks is equally harmful to the body because of the sugar content and calorie count, and to the environment generally as well. Very less is also talked about the importance and benefits of locally available drinks in India. They not only play their part in sustainability but also cater to the nutritional needs of people.

Dt. Vidhi shared some of the lesser-known local drinks from around India, and their health benefits especially to keep you warm and healthy on rainy days!

1. Kahwa

Famous in Kashmir and along the west coast due to Arabic influence, is a variation of green tea. It is famously known as Arabic Coffee due to its distinguished flavours. It is spicy because of the infusion of cardamom, cloves, cinnamon, and saffron with the kawa leaves. Typically it is served with almonds, cashew nuts, and other dry fruits. It is good for colds, boosting immunity and detoxification. It is famous for its property to control cholesterol as well.

2. Chukku Kappi

This herbal drink from Kerala has provided immunity through the worst of times. It is a concoction of various herbs boiled together with coffee powder and can easily be made at home too. It is usually taken to relieve chest congestion and common cough and cold. To make this all you have to do is add the coffee powder in boiling water along with dried ginger, palm jaggery or even normal jaggery, black pepper, cumin seeds, fenugreek seeds and lastly basil or tulsi leaves. All this needs to be boiled in the same water for another 10 minutes and then have it when it's mildly warm.

3. Kadha

A very famous drink especially in lieu of Covid 19, this rose to prominence. A range of natural and ayurvedic spices and herbs can be used to create kadha in a number of different ways. Every home may have its own secret recipe since it is identical to an old-fashioned grandma's recipe. Although the common ingredients that do go into this are ginger root, jaggery, black peppercorn pieces, cinnamon sticks, ajwain seeds, Star anise, black cardamom pieces, cloves and some tea leaves are all boiled together in the water. This brew not only helps in boosting immunity but also helps ward off infections which are very common during rains.

4. Chicken Shorba

Passed down to us from none other than the regal Mughals, this is a variety of chicken broth. The protein filled with soup has an almost acidic undertone and is made with a variety of fiery and soul-satisfying spices. People who do not consume flesh can add mushrooms instead. This shorba is made of chicken, corn flour, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric powder, coriander leaves, green chilli paste, salt, lemon juice, cream and butter.

This soup is beneficial for bones, respiratory diseases and controlling blood pressure, apart from helping boost immunity as well.

Also Read: Travel Tuesday: 4 Stunning Islands close to Phi Phi that will astound you