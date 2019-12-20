National Sangria Day 2019: Some quick and easy recipes that will kickstart the holiday season
The fruit-based wine 'punch', which has roots in Spain, Sangria is the drink that is now popular all over the world. The boozy cocktail is ideally made from wine, fresh and seasonal fruits and a little soda, making them one of the easiest to make. Every year, on December 20th, National Sangria Day is celebrated making for the perfect drink for holiday celebrations.
Check out some of the easiest Sangria recipes you can whip up in a jiffy to celebrate the day!
Instant Sangria
Ingredients:
1 bottle red wine
1 orange, lime & lemon
1/2 cup sugar
2 cups ginger ale
1/2 cup strawberries
1 cup raspberries
Method:
Peel the citrus fruits and then put them into a blender.
Add the sugar, ginger ale, raspberries and strawberries into the blender and blend them together until it is slushy.
Pour this into an ice tray and let it freeze.
When it gets frozen completely, pop it out and add 5-6 frozen cubes to your glass of red wine.
Fruity sangria
Ingredients:
1 bottle of white wine
1 of each tropical fruit (peach, lemon, orange)
1 cup of strawberries
1/2 cup of lemonade
1/2 cup sugar
90 ml brandy
2 cups ginger ale
Method:
Cut up all the fruits into wedges and then gather them together.
Pour the wine into a pitcher and squeeze the lemon and orange into it.
Add the rest of the fruits and sugar into the pitcher.
Add the brandy and mix well.
Leave it to chill overnight and for the flavours to seep in.
Add ginger ale and mix well just before serving.
Low sugar sangria
Ingredients:
1 bottle red wine
1 orange, lime, lemon
2 cups soda
3/4 cup raspberries
2/3 cup agave nectar
Method:
Pour the bottle of wine into a pitcher.
Cut up all the fruits into wedges.
Squeeze all the fruits into the pitcher and mix well. Then throw in the fruit itself.
Pour the Agave nectar into it and stir.
Leave it to chill overnight and set.
Just before serving, add club soda, the raspberries and ice.
