National Sangria Day 2019: Some quick and easy recipes that will kickstart the holiday season

National Sangria Day 2019: There is never a bad time to have sangria. Check out these quick and easy recipes that you can stir up at home for the perfect cocktail.

The fruit-based wine 'punch', which has roots in Spain, Sangria is the drink that is now popular all over the world. The boozy cocktail is ideally made from wine, fresh and seasonal fruits and a little soda, making them one of the easiest to make. Every year, on December 20th, National Sangria Day is celebrated making for the perfect drink for holiday celebrations.



Check out some of the easiest Sangria recipes you can whip up in a jiffy to celebrate the day!

Instant Sangria

Ingredients:

1 bottle red wine

1 orange, lime & lemon

1/2 cup sugar

2 cups ginger ale

1/2 cup strawberries

1 cup raspberries

Method:

Peel the citrus fruits and then put them into a blender.

Add the sugar, ginger ale, raspberries and strawberries into the blender and blend them together until it is slushy.

Pour this into an ice tray and let it freeze.

When it gets frozen completely, pop it out and add 5-6 frozen cubes to your glass of red wine.

Fruity sangria

Ingredients:

1 bottle of white wine

1 of each tropical fruit (peach, lemon, orange)

1 cup of strawberries

1/2 cup of lemonade

1/2 cup sugar

90 ml brandy

2 cups ginger ale

Method:

Cut up all the fruits into wedges and then gather them together.

Pour the wine into a pitcher and squeeze the lemon and orange into it.

Add the rest of the fruits and sugar into the pitcher.

Add the brandy and mix well.

Leave it to chill overnight and for the flavours to seep in.

Add ginger ale and mix well just before serving.

Low sugar sangria

Ingredients:

1 bottle red wine

1 orange, lime, lemon

2 cups soda

3/4 cup raspberries

2/3 cup agave nectar

Method:

Pour the bottle of wine into a pitcher.

Cut up all the fruits into wedges.

Squeeze all the fruits into the pitcher and mix well. Then throw in the fruit itself.

Pour the Agave nectar into it and stir.

Leave it to chill overnight and set.

Just before serving, add club soda, the raspberries and ice.

Credits :The Spruce Eats

