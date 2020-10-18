Navratri 2020: Celebrate THIS auspicious festival with the delicious Sabudana Mewa Kheer recipe from chef
Navratri, the popular Hindu festival, has started from October 17 and will end on October 25. This festival is associated with the worshipping of Goddess Durga for nine days to demolish evil. People celebrate the festival with great fervour and grandeur. But this year would be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
But who said you can’t celebrate this at home with some delicious desserts? Hence, Executive Pastry Chef, Rishabh Anand, Leela Palace, New Delhi, shares this awesome Sabudana Mewa Kheer recipe to indulge in during this Navratri and enjoy with your loved ones.
Navratri 2020: Read below to know the recipe of Sabudana Mewa Kheer shared by Chef Rishabh Anand, Leela Palace, New Delhi.
Ingredients
1000 ml Milk
100 gm Sabudana
50 gm golden raisin
50 gm cashew nut
2 gm Cardamom powder
100 gm mewa
200 gm sugar
Method to prepare
1.Soak sabudana in water.
2.Boil milk and add sabudana. Then add sugar and cook.
3.Then add cashew nuts and golden raisins.
4.When kheer is ready, then grate mewa and add to the mixture to finish.
5.Garnish with nuts and serve.
Other popular recipes for Navratri
Navratri is all about spreading love and happiness amongst your loved ones. So, you can make several other dishes also to enjoy with your family and friends and celebrate your Navratri with ultimate fun. So, here are some other popular recipes for you- Banana walnut lassi, Makhana kheer, aloo ki kadhi, atte ke samosa, paneer rolls, aloo rasedaar, arbi malai kofta and last but not the least, sabudana khichdi.
Also Read: THESE are the 9 different colours of Navratri and their significance