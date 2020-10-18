Navratri 2020: Celebrate THIS auspicious festival with the delicious Sabudana Mewa Kheer recipe from chef

Navratri is all about celebrating the nine days with your dear ones and delicious food. So, on this auspicious occasion, try the Sabudana Mewa Kheer and enjoy this with your family as Executive Pastry Chef, Rishabh Anand, Leela Palace, New Delhi shares the recipe of it.

Navratri, the popular Hindu festival, has started from October 17 and will end on October 25. This festival is associated with the worshipping of Goddess Durga for nine days to demolish evil. People celebrate the festival with great fervour and grandeur. But this year would be different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But who said you can’t celebrate this at home with some delicious desserts? Hence, Executive Pastry Chef, Rishabh Anand, Leela Palace, New Delhi, shares this awesome Sabudana Mewa Kheer recipe to indulge in during this Navratri and enjoy with your loved ones.

Navratri 2020: Read below to know the recipe of Sabudana Mewa Kheer shared by Chef Rishabh Anand, Leela Palace, New Delhi.

Ingredients

1000 ml Milk

100 gm Sabudana

50 gm golden raisin

50 gm cashew nut

2 gm Cardamom powder

100 gm mewa

200 gm sugar

Method to prepare

1.Soak sabudana in water.

2.Boil milk and add sabudana. Then add sugar and cook.

3.Then add cashew nuts and golden raisins.

4.When kheer is ready, then grate mewa and add to the mixture to finish.

5.Garnish with nuts and serve.

Other popular recipes for Navratri

Navratri is all about spreading love and happiness amongst your loved ones. So, you can make several other dishes also to enjoy with your family and friends and celebrate your Navratri with ultimate fun. So, here are some other popular recipes for you- Banana walnut lassi, Makhana kheer, aloo ki kadhi, atte ke samosa, paneer rolls, aloo rasedaar, arbi malai kofta and last but not the least, sabudana khichdi.

