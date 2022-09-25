Navratri recipes to satiate your taste palate this fasting season

This year's Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was a total hit, and we all agree on that. There's no denying that we found ourselves indulging in everything sweet, from modaks to puran polis. Speaking of delectable treats, the fasting season of Navratri is almost here, but we all know that we just can't wait to indulge in some more guilt-free bites while we're done fasting. Instead of struggling with preparing complicated fasting recipes such as sabudana vada or kuttu atta rotis after a long day, you can simply return to these quick and easy-to-make fasting recipes to soothe your hunger almost instantly.

These quick and foolproof fasting recipes are brought to you by Renu Dalal, the author of Cookbooks—Modern Vegetarian Recipes and Simple & Delicious Vegetarian Recipes is following in the footsteps of her mother's legacy, the legendary Tarla Dalal. She brings you the recipes to a glass full of cooling dry fruit milkshake and a colorful bowl of north Indian fruit chaat. They are sure to satiate your taste palate this navratri fasting season.