Navratri Special: Cook these 4 traditional recipes with a pinch of health at home on this auspicious festival
Here we bring a health-friendly twist to the traditional vrat-friendly recipes that you must definitely try at home.
Idols are decorated, the markets are all decked up in the holy items and sacred prayers thumping our home- it’s been two days since the beginning of the auspicious Navratri festival and the spiritual festive air is literally on the top of our head. And just like any other festival, Navratri is incomplete without a variety of lip-smacking dishes. While the fasting food is usually fried and is high in oil, it can easily take a toll on your health therefore here we bring a health-friendly twist to the traditional vrat-friendly recipes that you must definitely try at home.
- Aloo Paneer kadhi
Ingredients required
- 1 cup potatoes, boiled
- Sendha namak and chilli powder as per the taste
- ½ cup Singhare ka atta
- 1 cup curd
- 1 sprig of curry leaf
- 1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds
- 2 whole red chillies
- 1 inch ginger, chopped
- 1/2 teaspoon coriander powder
- 4 cups of water
- Coriander leaves
Method
- Take a bowl and add potatoes (keeping aside some), salt, chilli powder and singhare ka atta into it and make a thick batter.
- Now, keep aside 1 cup of this mixture and make pakoris from the rest.
- Mix curd in the remaining mixture, add water and make a smooth paste.
- Now, take a deep vessel and heat the oil in it. Let the curry leaves splutter and add cumin seeds and whole red chillies. Stir fry ginger and sauté it.
- Pour the yoghurt mixture, salt and coriander powder and let it simmer for a while or until it thickens. Add the pakoras and chopped boiled potatoes and mix well.
- Serve hot with the garnishing of coriander leaves.
2. Sabudana Khichdi
Ingredients required
- 2 tablespoons peanuts, roasted
- 1 tablespoon of Ghee
- 1 teaspoon of cumin Seeds
- 1 green chilli, chopped
- 1/2 inch Ginger, chopped
- 2 medium potatoes, chopped into small cubes
- 1 cup sabudana, soaked
- 2 cups water
- 1 tablespoon coriander leaves, chopped
- Salt as per the taste
Method
- Take a pot and heat the oil in it. Add the cumin, green chilli, potato, ginger, and peanuts and sauté it well.
- Rinse the buckwheat properly and add it to the mixture. Mix water and salt and cook until the water gets dissolved.
- Serve with the topping of coriander leaves.
3. Nutty makhana Kheer
Ingredients required
- 1 Litre milk or almond milk
- 1 cup makhana
- 2 tbsp jaggery powder
- 1 cup mixed nuts
- 1 teaspoon cardamom powder
Method
- Take a vessel and pour the milk into it. Now, cut the makhanas and add them to the milk. Let it simmer properly for an hour or until the makhanas get soft. Now, add the jaggery powder and stir for a few minutes.
- Add in the mixed nuts, stir and serve.
4. Samwat Chawal ka dhokla
Ingredients required
- 2 cups samwat ke Chawal
- 1 cup yoghurt
- 1 teaspoon ginger paste
- Green chilli paste
- Sendha namak and chilli powder as per the taste
- 2 teaspoon ghee
- 2 whole dry red peppers
- 6-7 curry leaves
- 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds
- Grated coconut
Method
- Take a pan and dry roast samwat ke Chawal in it.
- Now, transfer it to a bowl and add rock salt, chilli paste, ginger paste and yoghurt in it. Keep it as it is overnight.
- Before cooking, grease the steamer with oil and pour the batter over it and let it cook for 20 minutes.
- Now, take a pan and heat the ghee in it. Sprinkle cumin, red pepper and curry leaves and it splutters for a while.
- Pour it over dhokla and cut it into squares.
- Serve.
