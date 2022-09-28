Navratri Special: Cook these 4 traditional recipes with a pinch of health at home on this auspicious festival

Idols are decorated, the markets are all decked up in the holy items and sacred prayers thumping our home- it’s been two days since the beginning of the auspicious Navratri festival and the spiritual festive air is literally on the top of our head. And just like any other festival, Navratri is incomplete without a variety of lip-smacking dishes. While the fasting food is usually fried and is high in oil, it can easily take a toll on your health therefore here we bring a health-friendly twist to the traditional vrat-friendly recipes that you must definitely try at home.

Aloo Paneer kadhi