Nawabi Pulao to Yakhni Pulao: Check out the recipes of some popular and lip smacking rice recipes

Pulao is a popular dish and there are several variations. Want to know some different rice recipes, then read on.

Pulao is a pot-rice cooking method that is prepared with Basmati rice, aromatic spices, herbs and veggies. This is one of the most popular dishes all over India. Generally, most of the variations of Pulao are veg, but some preparations are also done with meat. It slightly resembles the cooking method of Spanish Paella or Biryani. Some variations are complemented with a side dish of meat to enjoy the pulao to the fullest.



Some of the popular pulao recipes are vegetable pulao, chicken pulao, coconut milk pulao, matar pulao and yakhni pulao etc. They all are different in taste and prepared with a different method and ingredients. So, if you are planning to prepare a new pulao dish then check out recipes below to have some idea of making pulao.

Different Pulao recipes to try at home.

Yellow Pulao

It’s a popular Bengali dish that comes with yellow coloured rice by turmeric and is complemented with raisin and cashews.

Gatte Ka Pulao

This recipe is made on Rajasthani festive occasions. Cooked gattas are added to the dish to spice up the rice recipe.

Badshahi Pulao

The word has been derived from Badshah which means king. Badshahi or Shahi Pulao was also prepared for the Indian ruling kings. It’s made with different types of nuts and spices like cashew, almonds, saffron etc. It’s an integral part of the royal cuisine.

Shahi Nawabi Pulao

It’s a Mughlai dish that was originated in the Mughal era. Nawabi Pulao is a great choice to make during occasions and festivals. The dish has spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, cloves and cumin seeds and is garnished with cashew nuts and raisins.

Yakhni Pulao

Yakhni Pulao was originated in Kashmir and the cooking method resembles to that of Biryani slightly. It’s a non-veg dish which is prepared with Basmati rice, cooked in the stock made with mutton and spices.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×