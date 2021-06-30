  1. Home
Nikudango: Follow this recipe to make this scrumptious Japanese dish at home

Check out the recipe given below to make mouthwatering Japanese-style meatballs at home in just 4 steps and indulge in some Japanese goodness.
13295 reads Mumbai Updated: July 1, 2021 10:32 am
Nikudango: Follow this recipe to make this scrumptious Japanese dish at home
Nikudango is a delicious Japanese dish. It is not very often seen in restaurants and is a kind of dish that is usually made at home. The word “niku” means meat while the word “dango” means ball. Most Japanese-style meatballs use pork as the meat.

More often than not, these Japanese-style pork meatballs are served in a sweet and sour sauce which is known as amazu-an. “Amazu” means sweet vinegar and “an” here means thick sauce. Follow the recipe given below to make these tasty meatballs at home along with the sweet and sour sauce.

Step 1

Take 500 grams of pork mince and mix it with 1 onion diced, 1 inch grated ginger, 1 tbsp sake, 1 egg, 1 tsp salt and 2 tbsp corn starch in a bowl to make the meatballs.

Step 2

To shape the balls, wet your hands a little to prevent the mixture from sticking on your hands and take 1 tbsp mixture for each meatball. Roll the mixture between your palms to make thick round balls.

Step 3

Fry these balls in hot oil for 3-4 minutes till they become brown in colour and are properly cooked. Place these fried balls on a plate lined with paper towels.

Step 4

For the sauce, add 2 tbsp soy sauce, 2 tbsp mirin, 2 tbsp sake and 2 tbsp rice vinegar in a pan. Next, mix 1 tbsp corn starch in 3 tbsp water and add this mixture to the pan. Let it come to a boil. Turn off heat and pour over the meatballs. Serve hot.

 

Also Read: 9 Products for you to enjoy a yummy and filling breakfast every morning

Credits :Pexels, sylviawakana

