Not a fan of turai or ridge gourd? Here are several health benefits that will make you crave the vegetable

Remember the pre-pandemic days of rushing back home from school, thinking about what delicacy would have been waiting for us in the kitchen? And fuming in anger after getting to know it’s turai or ridge gourd time. While not many of us like to eat turai, there was a reason why our mothers and grandmothers insisted we have the famous turai ki sabzi for lunch, at least, once a week. This summer vegetable is packed with health benefits.

If weight loss is something you are aiming for, ridge gourd may be your answer. This magical vegetable is high in fibre, which means it takes time to digest, thereby leaving you feeling full for a longer period. It is also low in calories and high in water content.

Not only this, but ridge gourd also has a cooling effect on the body. This is why it’s one of the most-eaten summer vegetables. It produces an alkaline effect in the body, thereby neutralising the stomach acids and leaving a cooling effect. It also keeps the excessive heat at bay. The alkaline nature further helps in reducing the burning sensation while urinating.

Turai also helps in purifying blood, thereby preventing skin infections and diseases. Common skin concerns like pimples, acne, and hyperpigmentation can also be warded off by including ridge gourd in your daily diet.

Apart from this, ridge gourd also helps make up for the several mineral deficiencies in the body. This green vegetable is a rich source of essential vitamins that help in the proper functioning of the body and keep you healthy and energetic.

So, if you have had a strong dislike for this summery green, you may now want to give it a second thought. While it may not taste that great to make you a fan of the vegetable, its superpowers would definitely do the job.

Doctors, too, suggest that vegetables like turai, karela, or bitter gourd and lauki, commonly known as ghiya or bottle gourd, should be included in one’s daily diet if you want to keep diseases and infections at bay.

