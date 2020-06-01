Nutella Biryani pic goes viral on the internet; Netizens call it worst food combo ever

Will you eat Nutella Biryani? Check out the photo of the new weird combo dish which is doing rounds on the internet.

Biryani is THE FAVOURITE food of many and experiment especially stupid ones will surely not go down well with the connoisseurs. And the same thing happened recently when someone combined Nutella with Biryani. Yes, you read it right! Several netizens were fuming with anger when they saw a picture of Nutella Biryani. The person who posted the picture asked the people whether they are excited to try it or no. Many people like Nutella and Biryani, however separate and the combo has been labeled as blasphemy and worst by most. While Nutella needs no introduction as it is one of the popular cocoa spread in the world, Biryani has been enjoyed by several countries across the world since time immemorial.

One of the commentators on the Facebook post wrote, "I am leaving this planet." Another wrote," An arrest warrant should be issued for the person responsible for this hideous crime No one should be allowed to insult biryani in such a manner." The picture went viral on micro-blogging site Twitter as well. Twitterati trolled the same left, right and center. One of the Twitter users wrote, “I love nutella and I love biryani but nutella biryani is the worst food combination ever”. Another one wrote, “Nutella Biryani. Am I going nuts? oh ya I am. The person who made this has no right to intervene in biryani’s life. He should be in jail, this is something super illegal. #Wtfisnutellabiyani #Nutellabiryani” sic.

I love nutella and I love biryani but nutella biryani is the worst food combination ever https://t.co/fPTuaFT927 — ماہ نور (@mahnooriqbal__) May 27, 2020

Nutella Biryani.

Am I going nuts? oh ya I am. The person who made this has no right to intervene in biryani's life. He should be in jail, this is something super illegal. #Wtfisnutellabiyani#Nutellabiryani — Man-sea Kashyap (@KashyapMansi07) May 30, 2020

please dont disrespect biryani and nutella like that i will throw hands — alishba (@notyouryar) May 27, 2020

In the photo, we can see a plate of biryani but with a huge spread of Nutella on it. I am sure the photos will and have given many food aficionados night and daymares. This is not the first time, we saw a weird food combo. Many bizarre dishes took the internet by storm and left the netizens disgusted. Earlier we saw Gulab Jamun Pav and Kurkure Milkshake. In May, pictures of oreo ice cream filled samosas were doing round on the internet. That time too, netizens were baffled and disgusted.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

