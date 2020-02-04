Oats vs Oatmeal: Here's how THESE breakfast options are different from each other

Oats and oatmeal are often considered the same thing. But they are slightly different from each other. Read below to know the difference between these two breakfast options.

When it comes to having a healthy breakfast, all of us choose from upma, poha, muesli or oats. When we talk about oats, one dish that instantly comes to our mind is oatmeal. For years, we think that oats and oatmeal are the same, but the truth is that these two dishes are completely different from each other. If you are someone who has always been confused between the two and want to know how they are different from each other, then read below to find out the difference between oats and oatmeal.

Here's how oats and oatmeal are different from each other.

Oats are the seeds of a grain and are most commonly grown in North America. Oats are unprocessed and are typically fed to livestock.

Oatmeals are known as the by-product of oats and are sliced thinly and rolled. They are often pre-cooked for instant cereal. They are mushier in comparison to oats.

Oats are also known as steel-cut oats. These are cut randomly so that they are in smaller pieces than the whole grain, but are otherwise unprocessed.

Oatmeal is also known as the cereal that is created from the grain. It is usually in the form of instant oatmeal. It is rolled oats that have been pre-cooked and re-hardened for faster cooking times.

Oats can also be cooked for human consumption, but they take longer to cook and are chewier in comparison to oatmeal.

Oats need to be soaked into the water before cooking, whereas oatmeal is ready to eat, and can be prepared instantly without much effort.

When it comes to the difference between the two, Oats require time and efforts to eat and cook, while oatmeal is simple and easy to cook and eat.

