Offbeat and sinful cheesecakes you must try at least once in your life

If you ask yourself whether the humble cheesecake is the best dessert there is, you may come to see that the layered dessert is available in countless versions, with delectable flavours. These include lemon, keylime and blueberries, strawberry and nutella chocolate among others. Then there are toppings like fruit and whipped cream which you can use as a garnish to amp up the taste. These make the simple dessert pure bliss. While the more contemporary variety is thought to have originally appeared in a 14th century English cookbook, the original cheesecake has been consumed in ancient Greece as far back as the fifth century BC. Since then, people have invented tens of thousands of various desserts, but none, in our opinion, has come close to topping the following recipes to cheesecake.

1. Peanut Butter Butterfinger A Butterfinger cheesecake is incredibly underappreciated. Because of how similar its crisp texture is to the cheesecake crust, it tastes especially wonderful. Although not exactly nutritious, your palate will like this recipe. Its shell is made of smashed Oreo cookies, while its inside is made of creamy peanut butter, full-fat cream cheese, sugar, and up to five nougat bars that have been broken into large pieces. Add 1/4 cup of heated peanut butter on top to make it even more mouth-watering!

2. No-Bake Caramel Apple Cheesecake Apple and caramel are complementary flavours that were made to be together. One of the best no-bake cheesecakes, this recipe has no need for agar-agar or gelatin. This season, you must try this no-bake caramel apple cheesecake. Buttery crust, really creamy filling with an amazing spice flavour, and yes, that gooey caramel with sliced apples on top. Yum!

3. Deep Fried Cheesecake Bites In this list, we've already seen a few delectable cheesecake variations, but not all cheesecakes must take the form of a cake! So, here come the cheesecake balls that require you to prepare your cheesecake batter as usual and shape it into bite-sized balls before dropping them into a pot of vegetable oil that is about two inches deep. The maximum amount of time needed to cook the balls to perfection is three minutes. The dish is perfectly complemented by a sauce made from fresh berries, sugar, and lemon juice.