Onam 2021: Follow this simple recipe to make Kerala style Aviyal at home

The festivities for Onam have begun. Onam is a harvest festival that marks the homecoming of King Mahabali and is celebrated with great pomp and show in Kerala and by the Malayali community. During this festival, people wear traditional clothes, meet their near and dear ones, prepare Pookkalam and cook Onam Sadhya.

Onam Sadhya is a feast that is exclusively prepared during this festival. A staple dish of this is Aviyal. It is made with vegetables such as pumpkin, beans, squash, cucumber, etc. Check out this quick recipe to make delicious Aviyal at home this Onam.

Step 1

The first step to making this dish includes adding 1 cup coconut, 4 green chilies, 1 tbsp cumin seeds and ½ tsp red chilli powder in a jar and grinding it along with 3 tbsp of water to make a paste.

Step 2

Take 1 cup of cucumber, 1 cup of carrot, 1/2 cup of pumpkin and 1/2 cup of unripe bananas and wash them thoroughly. Slice these vegetables thinly without peeling them. Heat 3 cups of water in a pan and let it come to a boil.

Step 3

Add the sliced vegetables to the water along with ½ tbsp turmeric powder and salt according to taste. Cook the vegetables till they become soft and tender. Now add the prepared paste into the pan.

Step 4

Mix the vegetables so that they perfectly absorb the coconut paste. Now add ½ cup of beaten yoghurt into the pan and mix well. Cook for 3-5 minutes on medium heat and serve hot. Garnish with curry leaves.

