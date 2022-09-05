Onam 2022: 4 Traditional dishes you can cook at home to celebrate this festival

The auspicious harvest festival, Onam is incomplete without indulging in some luscious traditional delicacies. Kerala is a land that is quite prominent for its exotic contemporary texture, flavour, and aromatic dishes that will satisfy the cravings of every foodie out there. While the god’s own country keeps experimenting with the flavours to bring new and mouth-watering edges to the menu, their conventional authentic dishes should not be missed during this festival. Here we bring you a list of 4 traditional dishes you can cook at home to celebrate this festival.

Thenga Choru

With a dash of coconut-y spin, urad dal, nuts, and cashews, Thenga choru is a delicious dish that is enriched with the goodness of multiple nutrients. A blend of spices and chillies along with the lemon adds up to its taste.

Ingredients required

250-gram rice, boiled

Oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

1 teaspoon cumin seeds

1 cup urad dal

2 tablespoons cashew nuts

A spring of curry leaves

2-3 green chillies, chopped

1 cup coconut, grated

2 cups coconut milk

Coriander leaves, chopped

Lemon juice

Salt and red chilli powder as per the taste

Method

Take a vessel and heat the oil in it. Now, add the mustard seeds and let them splutter

Add the cumin seeds, and urad dal and mix it well until golden. Now, add the cashew nuts and saute well.

Now, mix in all the ingredients except rice and stir fry for 2-3 minutes.

Add in the rice and Mix in the rice and stir well.

Serve hot.

Erissery

A mildly spiced dish blended well with grated coconut and veggies like pumpkin and other ingredients including garlic and green chillis, Erissery is a traditional dish that must be relished during Onam.

Ingredients required

1 cup pumpkin, cubed

½ teaspoon turmeric

Salt and pepper as per the taste

Water

½ cup coconut, grated

½ teaspoon turmeric powder

2 garlic cloves, minced

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

3-4 green chillies

For the tempering:

2 tablespoon coconut, grated

2 teaspoon oil

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

2 raw red chillies

A spring of curry leaves

Method

Take a blender and blend the grated coconut with garlic, cumin seeds, green chillies, turmeric powder and pepper powder until it turns out into a fine paste. Keep it aside.

Now, take another bowl and sprinkle turmeric powder and salt over it. Mash the pumpkin while mixing the spices nicely.

Now, take the coconut paste and add it to the pumpkin mash and allow it to simmer on a medium flame.

Now, take another pan to prepare the tempering. For the same, heat two teaspoons of oil and allow the mustard seeds, red chillies, and curry leaves to splutter.

Once done, pour this over the pumpkin mixture and relish.

Pachadi

With curd, pineapple, and coconut and peppered with an array of spices, this super light delightful dish can be consumed with rice or roti.

Ingredients required

½ cup curd

½ teaspoon mustard seeds

3-4 whole red chillies

2 tablespoon coconut paste

1 teaspoon green chillies, chopped

A spring of curry leaves

½ teaspoon ginger, chopped

1 cup pineapple, chopped

Method

Take a pan and heat the oil in it. Now, add some mustard seeds and allow them to splutter.

Now, mix in green chillies, red chillies, curry leaves and ginger and mix well.

Stir in pineapple and coconut paste and let it cook for a while.

Add curd and mix well.

Serve.

Paal Payasam

Paal payasam is a rice pudding without which Onam Sadhya is incomplete. With nuts and a perfect blend of jaggery, this is one of the lip-smacking payasam that you must cook at home.

Ingredients required

50 grams rice, boiled

1-litre milk

1 teaspoon cardamom powder

1 cup jaggery powder

2-3 teaspoons of ghee

A cup of mixed nuts

2-3 strands of saffron

Method

Take a vessel and add milk and rice to it. Let it cook and simmer for a while.

Now, sprinkle cardamom powder, saffron and jaggery and let it cook for just 2-3 minutes.

Meanwhile, take a pan and heat ghee in it. Add the mixed nuts and stir-fry them.

Pour this over the milk and rice mixture.

Serve warm.

